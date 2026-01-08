CRKT® 2026 Collection Blends Style, Purpose and Utility into Everyday Carry Knives and Tools

Premium Orochi folder designed by Princeton Wong Kit Carson inspired M16®-03 BALI

A stout and varied assortment of knives and tools, CRKT's new line-up is proudly built in partnership with the industry’s top designers.

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT), a brand synonymous with innovation, craftsmanship, and intelligent design, today launched its 2026 product collection. A stout and varied assortment of knives and tools built in partnership with the industry’s top designers, CRKT’s new 2026 products feature proven technologies and innovations, durable designs, premium materials, and more US-made products from the brand.“Our 2026 lineup is packed with compelling new products that build on what CRKT does best—smart innovation paired with practical, purpose-driven design for everyday carry,” said Kyle Stuart, VP of Marketing for CRKT. “It’s a genuine honor to work alongside the world’s best knifemakers and designers, and those collaborations push us to think differently and do better every year. We gave ourselves the freedom to explore, refine, and have some fun, and the result is a lineup we’re incredibly proud to share.”CRKT 2026 featured products are highlighted below. Product details and specs for all new 2026 products can be found here Sero ($140)Designed by knifemaker Richard Rogers, the Sero brings the precision and artistry of custom knives to a practical, pocket-ready, EDC tool. Blending Art Deco styling with modern performance, this low-profile flipper smoothly deploys a S35VN blade thanks to its IKBS™ ball bearing pivot, while a glass-reinforced nylon handle keeps the knife lightweight and durable.Every line of the knife reflects intentional design, from the flipper tab which flows seamlessly into the bolster, creating a cohesive profile whether the knife is open or closed, to the intuitive Crossbar Lock which offers solid lock-up, and easy one-handed deployment and closure.The Sero’s tip-up, ambidextrous carry makes it comfortable for both right and left-hand use. There are numerous models in the series, offering consumers a choice in styles from traditional handle and blade configurations to more colorful options. In addition, there will be two high-end Sero versions, each featuring an acid-etched Damascus steel blade, Damascus bolster and titanium handles with Damascus inlay. MSRP: $250.Orochi ($140)Designed by knifemaker Princeton Wong, the Orochi brings his award-winning vision, recognized at Blade Show Texas 2024 for Best Machine-Assisted Custom Knife, into an accessible everyday carry. The Orochi takes its name from the legendary serpent in Japanese mythology and its many appearances in anime, embodying the raw untamed power of the natural world.The clip point recurve blade in a satin finish is made from 14C28N steel, delivering reliable edge retention and clean slicing performance. Deployment is seamless, whether you prefer the discreet hidden flipper tab, mirroring Princeton’s custom, or the dual thumbstuds. Once in motion, the IKBS™ ball bearing pivot ensures glassy-smooth action every time. A G10 handle paired with a stainless steel bolster creates a confident, ergonomic grip that feels as refined as it looks.The Orochi is also available in an high-end model featuring an acid-etched Damascus steel blade, titanium handle with Damascus bolster and a titanium pocket clip. MSRP: $200.Counterpart ™ ($89 - $99)The Counterpart™ collection, a collaboration with legendary knifemaker Ken Onion, blends real-world utility with smooth, modern style. A series of purpose-built folders, the new Counterpart™ knives will be available in four models, three featuring a 12C27 steel drop point blade and one available with a tanto blade crafted from D2 steel. All will feature an ambidextrous Crossbar Lock that offers rock-solid security and easy left or right-handed carry. An IKBS™ ball bearing pivot, activated by sliding the Crossbar Lock to release the blade from the locked position, ensures smooth deployment, while a reversible, tip-up pocket clip keeps the knife riding discreetly until called into action.M16-02 & M16-03 Balisong ($300)The M16family of knives, designed by the late Kit Carson, is one of the industry’s most iconic designs, trusted for decades as a hard-use tool built to perform when it matters. Now, that proven legacy has been reimagined into a pair of American-made balisongs built to be used.Crafted in Colorado by Live Sharp Industries, the M16-02 BALI and M16®-03BALI carry the same DNA as Carson’s original M16design, now adapted into a balanced, lightweight everyday carry. Both feature an uncompromising MagnaCut blade, which delivers edge retention and corrosion resistance that outpaces traditional steels. The M16-02 is built with a tanto blade and the M16-03 features a drop point blade, both of which are complimented by a titanium handle featuring subtle contours for comfort during extended use. A locking latch ensures security in carry, and the removable pocket clip keeps it accessible on the go.Zephyr ($100 - $130)The Zephyr, designed by acclaimed knifemaker Matthew Lerch, brings the clean lines and refined symmetry of his custom work into a production-ready EDC that won’t weigh you down. The Zephyr’s sheepsfoot blade profile delivers precise control for daily tasks, while its G10 handle keeps things lightweight, durable, and dependable in hand. The blade is deployed with a low-profile flipper tab and is powered by the IKBS™ ball bearing pivot system, offering a smooth, fast action. Drawing from Lerch’s original custom Zephyr, this production model captures the spirit of Art Deco design in a form that’s as functional as it is striking. Available in models with D2 and 14C28N steel blades.The Zephyr is also available in a premium version featuring an acid-etched Damascus steel blade, titanium handle with Damascus inlay, and a titanium back spacer. MSRP: $160.ToGo Driver ($50)When your everyday carry needs a tune-up, the ToGo Driver is built to keep things moving. Designed in collaboration with custom maker Joe Wu, this compact maintenance tool puts professional-level functionality right in your pocket. The textured anodized aluminum handle unscrews into two pieces, revealing an internal compartment that securely holds seven precision 4mm micro bits and a 1/4" to 4mm bit adapter, so the tool you need is always on hand. A ball-bearing spinner ensures smooth, controlled turns for quick takedowns or reassembly, while a magnetic driver tip keeps bits locked in place. Includes T6, T8, T10, T15, T20 Torx bits, 3.5mm slot head and Philips head bits, and 1/4" to 4mm bit adapter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.