Red Sift Recognized as a 2026 G2 Best UK Software Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Sift, the company making the internet fundamentally safer, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, placing 49th on the Best UK Software Companies list. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.The award follows a record-breaking quarter for Red Sift OnDMARC in G2's Winter 2026 Report, where the DMARC application secured first place in 8 out of 19 named reports and earned 16 badges. OnDMARC holds a 4.8/5 rating on G2, with #1 rankings across Europe and EMEA. That consistent performance across quarterly reports is what makes an annual Best Software win possible: it's built on a year of real customer feedback, not a single moment."We built Red Sift in the UK, and our earliest customers were UK organisations dealing with some of the most complex email authentication challenges out there," notes Rahul Powar, co-founder and CEO at Red Sift. "Being named one of the best UK software companies on G2 reflects the trust those customers place in us and the work our team puts in every day. Strong email authentication doesn't have to be a drawn-out, high-risk project, and the reviews behind this award show that OnDMARC is delivering on that promise.""As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Red Sift. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."For organisations looking to get started, Red Sift offers a free breakdown of your email authentication setup in seconds with Red Sift Investigate . Ready to get to full DMARC enforcement faster? Learn how Red Sift OnDMARC helps 1,200+ organisations protect their domains and reach p=reject with confidence.To learn more, view G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.About Red SiftRed Sift is the company making the internet fundamentally safer. Trusted by 1,200+ teams around the world, Red Sift makes it simple to deploy proactive security across email, web and PKI. Red Sift's cloud-based applications make it easy to embrace the protocols that keep the internet safe – like DMARC & TLS – while protecting known protocol gaps, stopping configuration drift and using AI to scale. Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco, a trusted partner for Microsoft, and is the recommended certificate monitoring service of Let's Encrypt. Backed by some of the best venture investors in the business. Learn more and get started for free at www.redsift.com Media ContactsMichael Wood for G2press@g2.comAndy Hoglund for Red Siftahoglund@rasky.com

