Red Sift Brings Expert-Level Security Analysis to Any Team with Free LLM

Radar Lite delivers prioritized email, domain and web security assessments with clear fix guidance in under a minute

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Sift, the company making the internet fundamentally safer, today announced the global availability of Red Sift Radar Lite , a free security LLM that tells users what issues to fix first. Unlike traditional security tools that flag issues without context, Radar Lite evaluates email authentication, DNS, and web security configurations, then prioritizes findings by real-world risk and explains each one in plain English.Security scanners surface issues, but turning findings into prioritized action still requires interpretation. The average analyst spends over 600 hours a year on prioritization alone, sorting, filtering, and determining what to fix first. That's 15 workweeks lost before remediation even starts. Radar Lite compresses that workflow by combining automated checks with LLM-driven prioritization and plain-English explanations, helping security professionals reach remediation faster while giving IT generalists expert-level context without additional research.Radar Lite takes a domain name and delivers a prioritized security assessment in under a minute. It checks email authentication protocols including SPF, DKIM, DMARC, BIMI, and MTA-STS. It also analyzes DNS configuration, TLS certificates, and web security headers. Each finding explains what's wrong, why it matters, and what to do about it.“We’re focused on making the internet safer by lowering the barrier to effective security. For too long, security tooling has been built for security experts. Radar Lite changes that. We're bringing the clarity and guidance of an expert analyst to a much broader set of teams, without losing depth for those who need it," said Rahul Powar, Co-founder and CEO at Red Sift. Early testers at FHC, GC Foods, and Neatnik praised Radar Lite for its speed and accessibility. Radar Lite benchmarks domains against industry peers by classifying sectors using AI and comparing configurations against thousands of similar domains. This gives teams immediate context on where they stand and what to prioritize. For organizations ready to move beyond single-domain checks, Red Sift Radar offers deeper, ongoing analysis across complex environments.Radar Lite is available now with no signup required. To see it in action, join Red Sift CEO Rahul Powar on January 28 for a live walkthrough and discussion of AI security trends for 2026. Register here.About Red SiftRed Sift is the company making the internet fundamentally safer. Trusted by 1,200+ teams around the world, Red Sift makes it simple to deploy proactive security across email, web and PKI. Red Sift's cloud-based applications make it easy to embrace the protocols that keep the internet safe – like DMARC & TLS – while protecting known protocol gaps, stopping configuration drift and using AI to scale. Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco, a trusted partner for Microsoft, and is the recommended certificate monitoring service of Let's Encrypt. Backed by some of the best venture investors in the business. Learn more and get started for free at www.redsift.com Media ContactAndy HoglundRasky Partners Inc.+1 301 518 2807ahoglund@rasky.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.