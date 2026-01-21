Red Sift extends certificate discovery into private PKI to close blind spots in certificate management

Private PKI Monitoring from Red Sift

Private PKI Monitoring in Red Sift Certificates discovers certificates invisible to public scanning, unifying private and public PKI under a single inventory

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Sift, the company making the internet fundamentally safer, today announced Private PKI Monitoring in Red Sift Certificates . The new capability extends certificate management beyond what traditional public scanning can see, giving teams visibility into certificates deployed across internal services and infrastructure.The average cost of a single certificate-related outage can range from $500,000 to $5 million . A significant portion of this risk stems from private PKI, where certificates issued by internal certificate authorities aren't captured in public Certificate Transparency logs. Without centralized visibility into these private certificates, teams rely on manual tracking or discover them only after they expire and disrupt authentication, APIs, or applications.Private PKI Monitoring applies the same governance and continuous monitoring to private certificates that teams already rely on for public PKI, helping catch expiring certificates before they cause outages. Lightweight scanning agents deployed within internal infrastructure discover private certificates that were previously invisible, bringing them into a single inventory alongside publicly trusted certificates. With clear discovery context, teams can quickly understand where a certificate is used, who owns it, and how urgently it needs attention.“By using the Private PKI Agent in Red Sift Certificates, we were able to discover active internal certificates we believed had already been decommissioned, including expired ones still in use,” said Martin Tierney, IT Infrastructure Administrator at William Fry LLP. “That level of visibility is exactly what we need to avoid blind spots in our PKI environment.”As organizations prepare for shorter certificate lifespans and growing PKI complexity, Private PKI Monitoring helps reduce operational risk by making private certificates visible and manageable.Private PKI Monitoring is available today for Red Sift Certificates customers. To see a live demonstration and learn how to prepare for upcoming ecosystem changes, such as 47-day certificate lifespans, register for the Red Sift webinar on February 25, 2026. About Red SiftRed Sift is the company making the internet fundamentally safer. Trusted by 1,200+ teams around the world, Red Sift makes it simple to deploy proactive security across email, web and PKI. Red Sift's cloud-based applications make it easy to embrace the protocols that keep the internet safe – like DMARC & TLS – while protecting known protocol gaps, stopping configuration drift and using AI to scale. Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco, a trusted partner for Microsoft, and is the recommended certificate monitoring service of Let's Encrypt. Backed by some of the best venture investors in the business. Learn more and get started for free at www.redsift.com Media ContactAndy HoglundRasky Partners Inc.+1 301 518 2807ahoglund@rasky.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.