IAOP Includes IBA Group in The 2026 Global 100

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) published The 2026 Global 100 list that recognizes IBA Group in the Leaders category.

We are pleased to recognize IBA Group for its leadership and contribution to advancing the global services ecosystem.” — Debi Hamill, IAOP’s CEO

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals(IAOP) published The 2026 Global 100 list that recognizes IBA Group as a Global 100 company in the Leaders category.Now in its 20th year, The Global 100is a prestigious annual listing that recognizes the world's top service providers. Judging is based on a set of measurable standards as well as an evaluation by a panel of industry-recognized leaders.IAOP includes IBA Group in the Leaders category of The Global 100 for the 14th consecutive year. In 2025, IAOP recognized IBA Group as Super Stars of The Global 100 and distinguished the company in all sub-lists of the ranking for the sixth year running.Michael Forbes, Managing Director at IAOP, said,“Congratulations! It is my pleasure to advise you on behalf IAOPand this year's judges’ panel that your company has been selected for The 2026 Global 100 list produced by IAOP, in the Leader judging category. Your participation demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry.Debi Hamill, IAOP’s CEO, went on to say,"The 2026 Global 100 recognizes organizations that are redefining what excellence looks like in today’s global business ecosystem. Earning a place on the Global 100 reflects trust, impact, and consistency in delivering value to clients worldwide. We are pleased to recognize IBA Group for its leadership and contribution to advancing the global services ecosystem."About The Global 100The IAOP Global 100 is IAOP’s annual listing that recognizes the world’s leading service providers and advisors. The IAOP Global 100 serves as a trusted resource for organizations seeking high-performing partners across a broad range of outsourcing and global services.Companies of all sizes are eligible to apply. IAOPmembership is not required and does not influence selection. Final inclusion is based on a rigorous, independent evaluation of customer value, innovation, industry recognition, and social impact.IAOP publishes the 2026 Global 100 in the following two stages.• Public announcement of the 2026 Global 100 list on February 16• Public announcement of distinguished judging categories (star recognitions) on April 20About the Judges and Selection CriteriaThe Global 100 list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting service providers and advisors for their organizations. The 2026 panel is led by Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO.About IAOPIAOPis a leading professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals. The association connects the buy-side, partner providers, advisors, and other leaders through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative community focused on better business and societal outcomes. Learn more at www.IAOP.org About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

