IBA Group Shortlisted for CEE Business Services Awards 2026

The European Business Services Association publishes the shortlist of the Central and Eastern Europe Business Services Awards with IBA Group as a finalist

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Business Services Association published the shortlist of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Business Services Awards. IBA Group was selected as a finalist in the category Top AI Application or Implementation Project of the Year.For the Top AI or Process-Automation Implementation of the Year category, IBA Group submitted a project on integration of AI Agents in the management of transportation terminals. IBA Group implemented the AI Agents at Wondernet Express Investment Group (WEIG), a logistics and transportation company focused on moving mineral fertilizers from Central Asia to global markets. The AI Agents made the ERP that IBA Group launched in early 2025 to act as a real-time digital terminal control model.Inga Prangishvili, Director and Delivery Manager at IBA IT Georgia, said, “We would like to thank the European Business Services Association for the high recognition of our joint project with WEIG and for including it on the shortlist. This project gave us an opportunity to work at the forefront of technology, applying modern approaches and bringing ideas into practice. Its success became possible thanks to the full integration of our teams. Together, we implemented an AI-based transportation terminal management solution that is already delivering tangible results. This experience shows how strong business understanding combined with technological expertise creates meaningful value. It is an honor for us to be among the finalists of the CEE Business Services Awards 2026.”About CEE Business Services Summit & AwardsThe CEE Business Services Awards is an annual contest for organizations that provide business services in Central and Eastern Europe. The European Business Services Association launched the awards 14 years ago. IBA Group was shortlisted for a number of CEE Business Services Awards and became a winner in 2017 with the project Promotion of IT among People with Disabilities in the category Top CSR Initiative of the Year.In 2026, 89 companies were included in the 30 categories of the CEE Business Services Awards shortlist. Winners will be announced at the CEE Business Services Summit & Awards to be held from February 25 to February 26 in Warsaw, Poland.The 2-day CEE Business Services Summit will discuss key topics, such as Global Business Services (GBS) transformation, AI applied to GBS processes, and a geopolitical overview of the CEE / Baltics region, and will include showcase presentations.The final vote will be cast at the VIP Jury Dinner on February 25. In addition, the attendees will be able to vote for the nominees during the summit days. The Jury Vote is weighted 2/3 and the Popular Vote 1/3 of the aggregate score. The Awards Auditors will compile all results to be unveiled at the Gala Awards ceremony.About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Eastern Europe, North America, and Central Asia. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

