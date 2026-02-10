IBA Group Implements IAM Solution at Allianz Croatia

IBA Group delivered an Identity and Access Management solution for the insurance sector. The solution complies with the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act.

We are pleased that Allianz Croatia has entrusted IBA with the implementation of its IAM solution.” — Miloš Surla, Managing Director at IBA Croatia

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBA Group successfully delivered an Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution for the insurance sector in Croatia. The solution complies with the requirements of the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).Based on a detailed assessment of regulatory, security, and operational requirements, IBA Group implemented an IAM platform that follows modern IAM best practices and ensures strong authorization controls, high security standards, and readiness for regulatory compliance in highly regulated industries such as insurance.The solution is built on an open source architecture, which enables flexibility, scalability, and long-term sustainability without vendor lock-in. The solution’s design allows for seamless integration with existing enterprise systems and supports future expansion as regulatory and business needs evolve.IBA Group implemented IAM solutions in financial, insurance, and public institutions in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and now in Croatia.Ales Hojka, Managing Director at IBA CZ & IBA Slovakia, said,”IDM is a fundamental security and operational platform that protects the organization, accelerates its processes, and enables regulatory compliance — and without it, a modern IT environment grows in an unsustainable way. Without IDM, it is practically impossible to meet NIS2, DORA, or ISO 27001 requirements in the area of access management. IDM provides an audit trail, automated controls, and clear rules. Organizations must address transparency and oversight, reduce security risks, and above all save time and costs — and our IAM solution delivers exactly that by covering all these challenges.”Miloš Surla, Managing Director at IBA Croatia, went on to say,“As cybersecurity becomes increasingly critical, the importance of working with a reliable and trusted IT partner continues to grow. We are pleased that Allianz Croatia has entrusted IBA with the implementation of its IAM solution.”With extensive experience in IAM implementation, IBA Group continues to support financial and insurance institutions in strengthening their digital operational resilience, improving security governance, and meeting evolving EU regulatory requirements.About Allianz Croatia Allianz Croatia (Allianz Zagreb) is a prominent insurer based in Zagreb and operating as part of the global Allianz Group. The company offers a wide range of insurance and asset management products. Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with private and corporate customers in almost 70 countries. The solidarity, service, and competence of Allianz is based on the commitment of more than 156,000 employees worldwide.About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Eastern Europe, North America, and Central Asia. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

