Makkah Halal Forum Concludes Third Edition with Global Participation

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third edition of the Makkah Halal Forum has wrapped up at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce Exhibitions and Events Center, bringing together senior government officials and industry leaders from across the globe under the theme "Halal: A Professional Industry."Organized by the Manafea Initiative and held under the patronage of Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi, who attended in person, the forum drew a roster of high-profile international figures. Among them were Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina; Vasil Shaykhraziev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation; Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber; and Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, alongside a number of other dignitaries.The forum served as the culmination of a three-day global economic gathering held from February 14 to 16, further cementing the Kingdom's standing as a strategic pillar of the Islamic economy.This third edition marked a decisive shift in ambition and outcomes, moving the forum beyond dialogue and into the realm of action. Sessions produced 15 strategic cooperation agreements between local and international entities, targeting greater economic integration and the harmonization of standards to strengthen product quality and bolster the credibility of accreditation bodies.The event also saw a significant surge in attendance, drawing thousands of visitors from around the world. Some 170 exhibitors representing 15 countries showcased the latest innovations and services across the halal industry, a turnout that speaks to the growing investment appeal of the Saudi market. With its competitive landscape, strong support for innovation, and entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Kingdom is increasingly positioning itself as a destination for sustainable investment and a bridge between regional and global markets.The knowledge program proved equally dynamic, featuring eight panel discussions and three specialized workshops that brought together leading figures, experts, and decision-makers from 20 countries. Conversations centered on how to develop halal into a fully integrated industry — one governed by clear, enforceable standards of quality and governance.The forum's closing session produced a set of recommendations reaffirming its commitment to advancing the halal industry and promoting a global vision of halal as a comprehensive ecosystem, one that bridges values with economic growth. The recommendations called for fostering responsible growth that delivers prosperity without compromising human principles, building market trust through transparency and rigorous standards, and deepening international cooperation and knowledge exchange in support of sustainable development. Taken together, they reinforce the Kingdom's position as a defining force in the global halal industry and a key driver of the broader global economy, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

