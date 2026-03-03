SIAD Holding Hosts Its 2026 Annual Event Under the Theme “Today’s Achievement, Tomorrow’s Legacy”

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIAD Holding hosted its 2026 Annual Event at Lazurde Hall, Park Hyatt Jeddah, bringing together board members, executive leadership, sector heads, and employees in a Ramadan gathering that reflected appreciation, alignment, and a forward looking vision for the Group’s continued institutional growth.Held under the theme “Today’s Achievement, Tomorrow’s Legacy,” the event reinforced SIAD Holding’s strategic direction toward strengthening a performance driven culture, enhancing operational efficiency, and building sustainable value grounded in measurable results.The evening commenced with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by a 2025 Group Achievements video highlighting key institutional milestones, operational developments, and strategic initiatives delivered across the Group’s sectors over the past year.In his keynote address, Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, CEO and Chairman of SIAD Holding, emphasized that the current phase demands higher performance standards and greater execution agility. He noted that success at SIAD Holding is measured not merely by effort, but by tangible impact and measurable outcomes. He further underlined the Group’s commitment to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and strengthened competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market environment.Eng. Mulham Khogeer, Vice President of Hotels and Hospitality Projects, stated that the hospitality sector represents more than an investment for SIAD Holding, it is the Group’s public face and a direct reflection of its operational standards and service quality. He outlined upcoming milestones, including the design phase of the Riyadh hotel project, ongoing renovations across existing properties, and the strengthening of strategic partnerships with international brands such as Warwick. He emphasized that excellence in hospitality is built on operational discipline, attention to detail, and the consistent delivery of exceptional guest experiences.Employee recognition formed a central pillar of the evening. SIAD Holding honored its Top Performing Employees of 2025, reaffirming that investment in human capital remains a fundamental cornerstone of the Group’s strategy. A dedicated video segment showcasing the achievements and contributions of top performers was presented, celebrating the individuals who drive measurable impact across the organization.In addition, top performing companies within the Group were recognized for their strategic execution and performance excellence, further reinforcing SIAD’s commitment to institutional standards and accountability.The event concluded with a raffle draw featuring valuable prizes awarded to employees, creating an atmosphere of celebration that reflected the strong bond between the company and its workforce.Through its Annual Event, SIAD Holding reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a professional and performance oriented work environment, transforming today’s achievements into a lasting institutional legacy that strengthens its position as a leading Saudi holding group across the tourism and hospitality sectors.

