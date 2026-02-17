Saudi Arabia’s Takamol Signs Strategic Agreement with Oman’s OPAL to Support Skills Development and Accreditation

MUSCAT, OMAN, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of efforts to enhance regional cooperation and develop labor market services, Takamol Holding Company of Saudi Arabia signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Oman Energy Association (OPAL) in the Sultanate of Oman. The agreement aims to support initiatives for developing professional competencies and strengthening systems for accrediting qualifications and skills prior to workforce entry into the Omani labor market.Through this partnership, the Omani labor market, represented by OPAL, will benefit from Takamol’s extensive expertise in developing and designing qualification verification programs, experience validation, and skills assessment frameworks. This collaboration is expected to enhance professional performance quality, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to achieving recognized standards of quality and occupational safety.The agreement was signed on behalf of Takamol Holding by Mr. Fowzan bin Abdullah Almuhaidib, Executive Vice President, and on behalf of OPAL by Eng. Mohammed bin Hamoud Al-Naabi, Chief Executive Officer, in the presence of H.E. Khalid bin Salem Al-Ghamari, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Labor of Oman.Mr. Almuhaidib said the agreement marks a strategic milestone in regional cooperation, emphasizing Takamol’s commitment to leveraging its advanced technological expertise in developing and operating digital platforms and professional verification systems. “Our goal is to enhance labor market efficiency, strengthen trust in skill assessment systems, and support professional development across all sectors,” he noted.Eng. Al‑Naabi highlighted that the partnership underscores OPAL’s continuous commitment to advancing professional standards and improving accreditation and licensing systems in line with the needs of the labor market. He added that it supports the regulation of the labor sector, the goals of Omanization, and the broader objectives of Oman Vision 2040, while also strengthening GCC cooperation and facilitating the mobility of skilled professionals across member states.The scope of cooperation also includes technical and digital integration between relevant systems, the incorporation of approved professional standards and question banks into professional testing frameworks, as well as exploring the establishment and operation of testing centers in labor-sending countries in accordance with approved operational, quality, and compliance standards to ensure procedural integrity and accuracy of outcomes.Takamol Holding is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading companies, playing a pivotal role in connecting the public and private sectors, and contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 through innovative solutions that support the development of human capital.

