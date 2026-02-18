Benjamin McGreevy Releases the First Book in a Multi-Volume Christian Devotional Series

Verse by Verse A Daily Devotional Through the Whole Bible — Volume 1 Paperback Verse by Verse A Daily Devotional Through the Whole Bible — Volume 1 Hardcover Benjamin McGreevy

ST. REGIS FALLS, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Regis Falls, New York — In an era where readers struggle to engage consistently and deeply with Scripture, scholar Benjamin McGreevy offers a compelling solution: a lifelong devotional companion that invites believers into God’s Word, one verse at a time. His new book, GENESIS 1–11 (Where the Story Begins), marks the inaugural volume of the Verse by Verse: A Daily Devotional Through the Whole Bible series—an ambitious, Christ-centered project that reflects on all 31,102 verses of Scripture.At its core, GENESIS 1–11 (Where the Story Begins) addresses a central challenge faced by modern readers of the Bible: how to move beyond surface-level reading into sustained, meaningful reflection. This approximately 740-page volume provides a meticulous verse-by-verse devotional commentary on Genesis chapters 1–11, guiding readers through Creation, the Fall, early genealogies, and the theological grounding of the Flood. McGreevy’s thoughtful commentary accompanies each verse; however, what sets this book apart is its interactive nature, as it offers a dedicated journaling space for readers to reflect on each verse through personal notes, transforming reading into an active spiritual practice.Designed as both a devotional and a study aid, the book opens with an introduction outlining the author’s vision, followed by “A Practical Guide to Your Reflections,” which equips readers to engage with the text intentionally. Each chapter concludes with a concise summary titled “Key Takeaways,” reinforcing major theological insights and aiding long-term retention. The volume closes with a heartfelt call to action, inviting readers to “Help Others Get Into the Word Every Day.”In addition to the printed and audiobook editions, McGreevy is committed to making the devotional accessible to those who may not be able to afford the book. He is currently posting five blogs per day on his website, systematically working through the text to provide free access to the devotional reflections. This initiative reflects the heart behind the series—helping others engage with God’s Word every day, regardless of financial circumstances.Projected to span a remarkable 104 volumes, the Verse by Verse: A Daily Devotional Through the Whole Bible series is intended as the starting point for a lifetime of study, serving pastors, teachers, students of Scripture, and devoted lay readers seeking depth, clarity, and spiritual formation.Read Chapter 1 FREE:Readers can download Chapter 1 at no cost here:Editorial 5-Star Reviews5-Star Editorial Review“Benjamin McGreevy is an eye-opener for those seeking to understand God and His love for His most important creation, mankind. By delving deep into the scriptures, he reveals God’s wonderful message as we’ve never seen it before. From the Great Flood to the Tower of Babel, Verse by Verse covers it all. McGreevy reminds us that God never changes—He is all-powerful, yet merciful and compassionate. Using Noah’s obedience and faith as an example of what it truly means to be a Christian, he shares personal insights and struggles in his own walk with God. Verse by Verse is a life-changer… motivating, inspirational, and worth every minute spent reading it.”5-Star Editorial Review“Verse by Verse presents a sequential, verse-by-verse exposition of early Genesis, treating Scripture as a continuous historical record rather than isolated passages. Benjamin Michael McGreevy carefully traces creation, humanity’s expansion, moral collapse, judgment through the Flood, and preservation through Noah. Genealogies are handled as chronological records connecting events and nations across centuries. The devotional culminates in narrowing human history to Abram’s emergence. The writing is straightforward, accessible, and formatted for daily reading, personal study, group discussion, or family devotions. McGreevy encourages patience, consistency, and respect for God’s Word.”5-Star Editorial Review“‘From Genesis to Revelation, every word matters.’ In Verse by Verse, Benjamin McGreevy reminds readers that Scripture is not meant to be studied piecemeal. With great detail, clarity, and insight, he leads readers on a spiritual and inspirational journey through God’s Word. The Practical Guide for reflections prepares hearts for the journey ahead, while each chapter provides space for personal notes and key takeaways. This volume concludes by encouraging readers to help others begin their own journey through Scripture. A great resource for those seeking spiritual light and guidance.”5-Star Editorial Review“Benjamin McGreevy’s Verse by Verse is an inspirational beginning to a devotional series that helps readers meditate, reflect, and pray through Scripture. It emphasizes the divine inspiration and unified message of the Bible. Structured around meaningful reflection questions—What does this verse teach me? What does God ask me to do?—the book invites readers to internalize biblical truth. The tone is confident yet compassionate, and the format provides ample space for notes and reflection. This is a gift of faith—one you’ll want to share.”Interviews & Reviews“If you are looking for a daily devotional that focuses on one Bible verse a day, this is an excellent choice, but please make sure to read more from God’s Word too, as the Holy Spirit directs you.”Full review:Novels Alive (5-Star Review)“Verse by Verse, Volume 1 highlights the importance of reflecting on every word in the Bible.”Full review:Readers’ Favorite (5-Star Review)“Benjamin McGreevy’s book is a spiritual gift for those seeking intimacy with God.”Full review:About the AuthorBenjamin McGreevy is a biblical scholar with a background in advanced theological studies, dedicated to building God’s Kingdom through faithful teaching and reflection on Scripture. His writing combines theological rigor with pastoral sensitivity, making Scripture accessible while preserving its depth and authority.Call to ActionGENESIS 1–11 (Where the Story Begins) is available now.Purchase on AmazonPurchase on Barnes & Noble🎧Available in Audiobook format on Audible, Kobo, and other major audiobook platforms.🌐Author Website: https://www.versebyversebook.com 📩Media inquiries & interviews:Media professionals, reviewers, pastors, and educators are invited to explore this landmark devotional, request review copies, and share the release with audiences seeking deeper daily engagement with Scripture.#VerseByVerse #BibleDevotional #ChristianBooks #Genesis #FaithAndScripture #BookLaunch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.