When Leadership Harms: Geniece R. Webb Breaks the Silence in a Memoir Millions Will Recognize
A memoir naming the harm too many professionals carry alone—and the clarity that sets them free.
Through a deeply personal and unflinchingly honest narrative, Webb reveals how toxic cultures rewrite truth, erode identity, and force people into silence — and why naming these patterns is essential in a moment when millions are reevaluating what they will tolerate at work.
A Story That Echoes Far Beyond One Workplace
Structured like an exit interview, The Exit Interview They Never Saw Coming takes readers inside the lived experience of a workplace that rewarded compliance over care and optics over integrity. Webb traces the subtle and overt ways harm accumulates — shifting expectations, strategic erasure, distorted narratives, and the slow unraveling of self‑trust.
Yet this memoir is not only about harm. It is about reclamation.
It is about finding language for what was once endured quietly.
It is about rising, not because the environment changed, but because the truth finally did.
Why This Memoir Matters Now
Across industries, employees are naming burnout, bullying, and the erosion of trust as defining features of their work lives. Webb’s memoir arrives at a critical moment, offering language, validation, and clarity for those who have been harmed by the very systems they served.
The book challenges leaders to examine the gap between their stated values and their lived culture — and invites organizations to confront the impact of misalignment, avoidance, and unchecked authority.
“Leadership reveals itself in the moments no one is watching. Harm does too.”
This central truth anchors the memoir and positions it as a cultural intervention, not just a personal story.
About the Author
Geniece R. Webb is a former educator and district leader, and now a clarity‑driven leadership consultant with more than two decades of experience designing systems that support students, educators, and organizations. Known for her emotionally intelligent approach to leadership and her commitment to integrity, Webb helps leaders build cultures rooted in care, accountability, and humanity.
The Exit Interview They Never Saw Coming is her debut memoir.
Book Details
Title: The Exit Interview They Never Saw Coming
Author: Geniece R. Webb
Genre: Memoir / Leadership / Workplace Culture
Publication Date: April 2, 2026
Formats: Paperback, eBook
ISBN: 9798350759198
Availability: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major retailers
Amazon: https://amzn.in/d/02zEp4xG
Barnes & Noble : https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-exit-interview-they-never-saw-coming-geniece-r-webb/1149810911?ean=9798234045676
Media Contact
For review copies, interviews, speaking engagements, or additional information, please contact:
Geniece Webb
ceo@risebyoasis.com
risebyoasis.com
Closing Statement
The Exit Interview They Never Saw Coming is more than a memoir.
It is a mirror.
A reckoning.
Geniece Webb
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ceo@risebyoasis.com
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