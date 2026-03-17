RESULTS: From Wisdom to Wins – Building What Truly Lasts: Dr. Headen’s new book discusses what begets real results

Lincoln Headen - RESULTS, NO Excuses: From Wisdom to Wins: Building What Truly Lasts Dr. Lincoln S. Headen

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every leader, coach, or manager wants results, but too often, they chase results without clarity, push for outcomes without engagement, or demand performance without equipping their teams. This leads to burnout, frustration, and broken trust. Results are misunderstood, reduced to mere numbers on a dashboard, profits in a report, or deadlines on a calendar. However, real outcomes entail people growing, teams uniting, and missions advancing, achieving them in ways that are sustainable, meaningful, and transformational. Dr. Lincoln S. Headen’s RESULTS Framework enunciates these principles, aiming to guide individuals, leaders, and teams toward outcomes that last.Book summaryRESULTS: A Framework for Faithful and Effective Leadership adopts a faith-based approach to achieving meaningful success in leadership, coaching, and personal growth. Centered on the RESULTS framework—Reach goals, Engage others, Strengthen and Survey, Unify mission, Listen and Learn, build Trust, and Step Back—the book presents a leadership style blending Biblical wisdom, contemporary research, and real-world case studies. Through reflective exercises and “Link-isms,” Dr. Headen encourages readers to lead with humility, integrity, and perseverance. The book also contains illustrations encapsulating concepts such as “Four Directions Toward Results” and convergence of “Mission, Vision, and Objectives” to create results, as well as exercises and worksheets that allow readers to review the lessons and use them as cheat-sheets on the job. Targeting leaders, management and business professionals, HR executives, and coaches with this box, Dr. Headen guides them toward outcomes that last—and matter.About the authorDr. Lincoln Headen is a retired Department of Defense senior leader whose distinguished career spans over 37 years across federal service (civilian and military), corporate leadership, and higher education. A recognized expert in Human Resources Management, Leadership Development, Coaching, Mentoring, and Adult Education, Dr. Headen has devoted his life to developing people and building organizations that embody both excellence and empathy.Release details• Title: RESULTS: From Wisdom to Wins – Building What Truly Lasts• Publisher: Self-Publishing• Release date: 20 January 2026Contact• Author: Dr. Lincoln S. Headen• Email: lsheaden@gmail.comPublisher details• Publisher name: Amazon• Distribution: Worldwide distribution via Amazon retail channels and Amazon Kindle platforms.• Rights & inquiries: For rights, bulk orders, corporate licensing, or instructor partnerships, contact the author directly at the email above.Take the next step; discover insights and achieve results that matter. Order your copy of RESULTS today. Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0fmXf3nT

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