Jerry Turner Announces the Release of Travel Memoir 'The Burgundy Line'

Jerry Turner - The Burgundy Line

SOLOTHURN, OBERGOESGEN, SWITZERLAND, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest work from Jerry Turner, “The Burgundy Line,” will hit bookstores in the USA and UK in April.The Burgundy Line is a compelling travel memoir focused on the peculiar joy of moving at a snail's pace through the historic canals of France aboard a vintage 1970s cruiser. The narrative charts a rhythmic course starting from the waters of Alsace, winding through Mulhouse and Montbéliard, down the twisting Doubs, and onto the wide Saône before turning, weeks later, to head upstream once more. It is a record of days shaped by quiet encounters with herons and the therapeutic rhythm of life on the water. Here, the smell of fresh coffee at dawn and the steady, reassuring sound of the engine make the journey feel real for the reader.Drawing on Turner’s decades of nautical adventures as a “young at heart” traveler with an incurable love of nautical adventures, “The Burgundy Line” is more than just a travel record; it is an antidote to the modern rush. Readers seeking an escape from the mundane challenges of daily life will be captivated by this boating canal adventure holiday aboard Betsy. The book provides a “salty” and frequently gripping look at life on a boat in France, where the clatter and hum of a 1976 cruiser meet the serenity of the river.This memoir is a “must-stock” for the travel or lifestyle section of retailers. It appeals to a wide demographic—from armchair travellers seeking the sensory magic of water to slow-travel enthusiasts and nautical adventurers eager to explore the historic waterways of France. “The Burgundy Line” offers an irresistible, immersive journey into the heart of the French countryside.“At its heart, it’s about the peculiar joy of moving slowly, noticing small details, and remembering that sometimes, doing ‘nothing’ on the water means doing everything that matters,” says author Jerry Turner.Cast off on your own journey today. Get your copy of “The Burgundy Line” at your local bookstore or follow the voyage for exclusive updates on Instagram, Facebook, and X. The book can also be purchased online using the following link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=the+burgundy+line+jerry+turner&crid=2C70KL170B1EZ&sprefix=the+burgundy+line+jerry+tur%2Caps%2C401&ref=nb_sb_noss About Jerry TurnerTurner is a “young at heart” writer with an incurable passion for nautical adventures. His storytelling—occasionally gripping and frequently salty—is defined by a deep connection to the water and his experiences aboard the vintage cruiser Betsy.Jerry Turner invites readers to be part of the journey: Once you have finished the book, please leave a review and share your favorite moments on social media for other adventurers to find their way aboard.#TheBurgundyLine #TravelMemoir #BoatingLife #FranceCanals #SlowTravel

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