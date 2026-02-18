Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 19, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Auglaize City of Wapakoneta Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Wapakoneta

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Liberty Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Southeast Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Geauga Geauga County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Village of Fairfax

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Hardin Northern Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Holmes West Holmes Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Ottawa Hills Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Miami City of Piqua

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Village of Dexter City

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Portage Kent State University

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Miller City-New Cleveland Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Ottawa Glandorf Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Putnam County Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Sandusky Fremont City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Green Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Scioto Valley Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Summit City of Akron

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Bowling Green State University

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, February 19, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.