Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 19, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Auglaize City of Wapakoneta Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Wapakoneta
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Southeast Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Geauga Geauga County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Village of Fairfax
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Hardin Northern Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Holmes West Holmes Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Ottawa Hills Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami City of Piqua
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Village of Dexter City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Portage Kent State University
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Miller City-New Cleveland Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Glandorf Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Putnam County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Fremont City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Green Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Scioto Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Summit City of Akron
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Bowling Green State University
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 19, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

