Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 19, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 19, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Auglaize
|City of Wapakoneta Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Wapakoneta
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Southeast Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Geauga
|Geauga County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Village of Fairfax
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Hardin Northern Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Holmes
|West Holmes Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Ottawa Hills Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|City of Piqua
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Village of Dexter City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Kent State University
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Miller City-New Cleveland Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa Glandorf Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Putnam County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Fremont City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Green Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|City of Akron
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 19, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
