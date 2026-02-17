Submit Release
MPD Arrests Two Suspects for Burglary One

The Metropolitan Police Department announces two arrests in a Burglary One that occurred in Southeast. 

On Monday, February 16, 2026, at approximately 10:29 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 3100 block of M Place, Southeast for a report of a burglary at an occupied residence. Two suspects forced entry into the home. During the incident, one suspect brandished a firearm at a victim while another victim was able to call 911. MPD units quickly arrived on the scene and apprehended both suspects. No injuries were reported.

39-year-old Odalis Cisneros, of Temple Hills, MD, was placed under arrest and charged with Burglary One while Armed (Gun), False Impersonation of a Police Officer, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and two Pistol License Violations

63-year-old Harvel Nelson, of Temple Hills, MD, was placed under arrest and charged with Burglary One.


CCN: 26020959

###

