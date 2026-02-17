MPD Arrests Two Suspects for Burglary One
The Metropolitan Police Department announces two arrests in a Burglary One that occurred in Southeast.
On Monday, February 16, 2026, at approximately 10:29 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 3100 block of M Place, Southeast for a report of a burglary at an occupied residence. Two suspects forced entry into the home. During the incident, one suspect brandished a firearm at a victim while another victim was able to call 911. MPD units quickly arrived on the scene and apprehended both suspects. No injuries were reported.
39-year-old Odalis Cisneros, of Temple Hills, MD, was placed under arrest and charged with Burglary One while Armed (Gun), False Impersonation of a Police Officer, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and two Pistol License Violations.
63-year-old Harvel Nelson, of Temple Hills, MD, was placed under arrest and charged with Burglary One.
CCN: 26020959
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.