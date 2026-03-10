MPD Arrests Northeast Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who robbed a teenager at gunpoint.

On Monday, February 23, 2026, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the victim was inside of a public restroom in the 1300 block of 49th Street, Northeast, when two suspects entered and approached her. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s jacket. The victim complied, and the suspects fled.

20-year-old Vysaun Ervin, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26024492

