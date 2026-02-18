Bert Thin Films has successfully co-fired silver and copper pastes on a TOPCon M10 solar cell

Recent results demonstrate that copper pastes can be co-fired with commercial silver pastes.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bert Thin Films (BTF) is proud to announce the successful high temperature co-fire of silver and copper pastes on a TOPCon architecture using typical industry screen printing and high temperature fire furnaces. The co-fire was performed in air at BTF and also at an independent site.

The solar industry has shown remarkable growth in the past decade. Technologies based on screen printing of silver pastes have dominated the market. The recent significant increases in the price of silver have caused concerns in the market, and many in the industry are looking at alternative metallization approaches.

Copper is the most studied of the alternative approaches, with several different technologies being considered. However, most require new equipment or new unit operations.

BTF has developed copper pastes that can be screen printed and fired in air. The recent results demonstrate that copper pastes can be co-fired with commercial silver pastes. BTF demonstrated that high efficiency devices can be fabricated using silver frontside and BTF copper backside pastes.

In December, BTF announced 25% on sequential fire TOPCon as well as successful 2000 hr damp heat data. Please contact us for additional information.

About Bert Thin Films

Bert Thin Films, Inc. located in Louisville, Kentucky, is a materials-driven startup pioneering high-temperature, high-performance copper pastes for next-generation photovoltaics. With a focus on enabling copper, Bert Thin Film’s technology platform supports scalable, cost-effective solar cell production across a range of advanced device architectures. For more information, visit www.bertthinfilms.com.

