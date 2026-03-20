WaterStep Announces Annual Steps for Safe Water 5K at Lynn Family Stadium to Fight Global Water Crisis

Steps for Safe Water 5k Steps for Safe Water 5k Lynn Family Stadium

This 5k will raise awareness and support for the global water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) crisis.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Steps for Safe Water 5k

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Location: Lynn Family Stadium, 350 Adams Street, Louisville, KY 40206

Packet Pick-Up: 6:30 a.m.

Start Time: 8 a.m.

Registration Info: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Louisville/StepsForSafeWater5K

WaterStep is proud to announce the 2nd annual Steps for Safe Water 5K on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Lynn Family Stadium, home to LouCity and Racing Louisville.

The Steps for Safe Water 5K is part of WaterStep’s global campaign, The Beautiful Game vs. The Greatest Crisis, which taps into the worldwide passion for soccer to raise awareness and support for the global water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) crisis.

Participants are encouraged to fundraise through WaterStep’s peer-to-peer platform, furthering the organization’s mission to provide simple, sustainable solutions to the world’s WASH crisis. Proceeds from the event will directly support WaterStep’s safe water projects around the globe.

“This 5K is about more than just running,” said Mark Hogg, Founder and CEO of WaterStep. “It’s about taking meaningful steps together to solve the global water crisis.”

For more information, call (502) 568-6342 or visit www.waterstep.org.

About WaterStep

WaterStep is a non-profit organization that focuses on sustainable solutions to the world’s WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) crisis. Since 1995, WaterStep has evolved from a small service organization to a global leader in safe water solutions and innovation. WaterStep has developed simple tools, patented technology, and effective training to empower people and communities to solve their own water and sanitation needs. We provide expert solutions for places where infrastructure is fragile and execution challenges are particularly difficult, especially in slums, rural villages, and in communities responding to natural and manmade disasters. For more information, visit www.waterstep.org.

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