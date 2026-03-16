WaterStep Launches ‘By Her Hands,’ a Podcast Amplifying the Voices of Young Women and Girls

Young women to speak candidly about the ideas and experiences shaping their lives By Her Hands Podcast Episode - Hope By Her Hands Podcast Episode - Pressure and Perseverance

New podcast elevates the voices, leadership, and lived wisdom of young women ages 13 to 25.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaterStep will launch By Her Hands on March 19, a new podcast that elevates the voices, leadership, and lived wisdom of young women ages 13 to 25. Featuring young women from around the globe and right here at home, the series explores the experiences, questions, and everyday moments that shape how they understand themselves and their place in the world.

Built around their own storytelling rather than traditional interviews, By Her Hands invites young women to speak candidly about the ideas and experiences shaping their lives — purpose, identity, belonging, confidence, leadership, faith, friendship, fear, and the future. Episodes highlight personal anecdotes and reflection, offering listeners both perspective and the sense that change often begins in the everyday choices young people make for themselves and their communities.

Produced by WaterStep, the podcast connects to the organization’s global mission of strengthening communities through safe water and improved public health. In many parts of the world, women and girls are responsible for securing water and protecting family health. By Her Hands reflects that reality by spotlighting the insight, resilience, and leadership young women bring to their homes and communities, each by her own hands.

By Her Hands will be available beginning March 19 on all major podcast platforms.

“Women and girls are often the ones carrying water, protecting family health, and holding communities together, yet their voices are rarely the ones we hear,” said Kristina Goetz, WaterStep’s VP of Global Content and executive producer of the podcast. “By Her Hands simply hands them the microphone. And when young women start talking, you realize just how much we’ve been missing.”

For more information, call +1 (502) 568-6342 or visit www.waterstep.org

About WaterStep

WaterStep is a U.S.-based INGO that focuses on sustainable solutions to the world’s WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) crisis. Since 1995, WaterStep has evolved from a small service organization to a global leader in safe water technology and innovation. WaterStep has developed simple tools, patented technology, and effective training to empower people and communities to solve their own water and sanitation needs. We provide expert solutions for places where infrastructure is fragile and execution challenges are particularly difficult, especially in slums, rural villages, and in communities responding to natural and manmade disasters. Using our equipment, we teach people how to use salt, nearly any source of water, and a 12v power source to make safe drinking water for the long term. For more information, visit www.waterstep.org

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