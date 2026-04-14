WaterStep and 502 Equipment Announce Strategic Partnership; 502 Equipment Named Official Dealer of WaterStep’s WOWCart

Mark Hogg, Founder and CEO of WaterStep, speaks at press conference. JC Spalding, President of 502 Equipment, speaks at the press conference.

The partnership will enhance WaterStep’s ability to deploy the WOWCart while leveraging 502 Equipment’s established service and support services in the region.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisville, KY – April 14, 2026 – WaterStep, a Louisville-based nonprofit dedicated to providing sustainable safe water solutions worldwide, today announced a new strategic partnership with 502 Equipment, a leading regional distributor of vacuum trucks, jetters, and water infrastructure equipment.

As part of the partnership, 502 Equipment has been named an official dealer of WaterStep’s innovative WOWCart (Water On Wheels) – a compact, mobile emergency water treatment system designed to rapidly deliver safe drinking water and disinfectant during disasters, power outages, and other crises.

The WOWCart is a portable, mini water treatment system capable of treating up to 10,000-15,000 gallons of water per day while also producing disinfectant. It integrates multiple WaterStep technologies, including disk filtration, UV-C LED, carbon filtration, and patented chlorination systems. Powered by a dual fuel generator and standard wall outlet, the unit deploys quickly and is ideal for municipalities, emergency responders, hospitals, nursing homes, prisons, and disaster relief efforts.

“This partnership represents a powerful alignment of missions,” said Mark Hogg, Founder and CEO of WaterStep. “502 Equipment brings deep expertise in water and sewer infrastructure equipment, along with strong relationships across Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. By making the WOWCart available through their sales, rental, and service network, we can expand access to this life-saving technology for local communities and emergency response teams.”

JC Spalding, President of 502 Equipment, added: “We are proud to partner with WaterStep and become an official dealer of the WOWCart. The men and women that manage our water utility infrastructure are so critical to everyday life and are often unsung heroes. During times of disaster, those folks and the service they provide becomes even more critical, and the communities they serve are looking to them to save the day. This collaboration allows us to offer municipalities, contractors, and first responders a proven, rapid-deployment solution for safe water needs during emergencies.”

The partnership will enhance WaterStep’s ability to scale deployment of the WOWCart while leveraging 502 Equipment’s established service and support infrastructure in the region.

About WaterStep

WaterStep is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. For over 30 years, WaterStep has empowered communities in 72 countries by delivering safe water solutions, training, and disaster response tools—impacting more than 18 million lives. The organization specializes in innovative, sustainable technologies like the WOWCart, BleachMaker, and Chlorine Generator. Learn more at www.waterstep.org.

About 502 Equipment

502 Equipment is headquartered in LaGrange, Kentucky. The company is a full-service distributor of vacuum trucks, street sweepers, trailer jetters, and pipe inspection/rehabilitation equipment, offering leading brands such as GapVax, Dulevo, Aries, PipeHunter, and many others. Their customers manage and maintain infrastructure in water, sewer, power, and other critical utilities across Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. 502 Equipment offers sales, service, and rentals to these essential sectors. Founded in 2017, the company was recognized by Louisville Business First as one of the city’s Top 10 Fastest Growing Companies in 2024 and 2025.

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