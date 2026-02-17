Submit Release
San Diego city attorney warns about scammers targeting migrants

San Diego City Attorney’s Office is warning members of the public to be cautious of individuals who claim to be attorneys or government representatives offering legal or immigration assistance. It is reminding residents that it does not provide legal services to individuals, including legal immigration help.

