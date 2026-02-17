Supreme Court Invites Public Comment on Potential Rule Changes

The California Supreme Court welcomes public comment on possible amendments that would affect the citation of unpublished appellate opinions in certain court filings, the citation of published Court of Appeal opinions in cases in which the Supreme Court has granted review, and service requirements for requests for depublication.

