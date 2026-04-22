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Bumping Prospective Juror Leads to Reversal of Conviction

The Sixth District Court of Appeal has reversed the felony conviction of a man for driving under the influence based on the prosecution’s peremptory challenge to a Hispanic prospective juror who recounted a negative experience with law enforcement but said he would be fair and impartial, finding inadequate the judge’s explanation of why he was honoring the challenge.

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Bumping Prospective Juror Leads to Reversal of Conviction

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