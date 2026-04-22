California High Court Reverses Death Sentence, Questions Defendant's Ability to Act as Own Attorney

(Subscription required) California’s Supreme Court on Monday reversed a 26-year-old death penalty sentence, concluding that a trial judge should not have allowed a defendant suspected of mental incompetence to represent himself in the penalty phase. The unanimous court held that a California legal standard adopted in 2012—well after a jury sentenced Jeffery Lee Hronis to death—outlining when a judge can deny defendants’ requests to act as their own attorneys is retroactive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.