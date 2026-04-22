Discretion to Dismiss After Diversion Grant Is Not Unfettered

The Sixth District Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge erred in dismissing criminal charges faced by a defendant who was placed on mental health diversion based on a finding that the party made “amazing progress” while in custody for a new crime spree committed during the period of supervision, declaring that a court does not have “unfettered” discretion to determine what qualifies as satisfactory performance.

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