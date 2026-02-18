OnPage Recognized in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Clinical Communication & Collaboration for the Second Consecutive Year

OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C), published on January 13, 2026.

The Gartner report states that “Clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) systems are mobile platforms that clinicians, care teams, patients and caregivers use to collaborate on treatment and care activities across ambulatory, acute, post-acute and virtual care settings. CC&C systems improve situational awareness surrounding the patient and information sharing at the point of care during care transitions.”

The only Challenger in the Gartner report, OnPage was recognized for its cloud-based suite of tiered CC&C solutions, including OnPage Mobile and Enterprise, complemented by add-ons such as Dedicated Lines with live voice, SMS, and voicemail, and Mass Notifications. Its secure, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform supports both secure messaging and distinct, interruptive alerts for time-sensitive situations, using on-call schedules, routing policies, and escalation rules to automatically deliver messages to the right individual, with real-time delivery, read receipts, and full audit trails.

“At OnPage, our mission has always been to eliminate missed critical alerts and simplify how care teams communicate,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “We view this recognition as a reflection of our commitment to delivering dependable, purpose-built clinical communication solutions that support patient safety, operational efficiency and clinician confidence.”

OnPage’s key features include:

- Secure clinical messaging: HIPAA-compliant, secure messaging enables clinicians to communicate safely for day-to-day coordination while maintaining read receipts, message history, and audit trails to support accountability and compliance.

- Intelligent alerting: Persistent, intelligent alerts with customizable escalation workflows help ensure critical messages are delivered and acknowledged, reducing the risk of missed alerts.

- Application integrations: A publicly available API enables seamless integration with clinical and nonclinical systems, including EHRs, patient flow platforms, nurse call systems, and IT service management tools, allowing organizations to create tailored workflows.

- On-call scheduling: Mobile-accessible scheduling provides clinicians with real-time visibility into schedules, supports shift swaps, and integrates directly with alerting and call routing.

- Call routing: Automated call routing route incoming calls or voicemails to the appropriate on-call clinician based on schedules and escalation rules, ensuring urgent voice communications reach the right individual without manual call trees or delays.

By consolidating communication tools and streamlining on-call workflows, OnPage helps healthcare organizations improve operational efficiency, clinician responsiveness and care team coordination, especially in fast-paced, high-acuity environments.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration, Barry Runyon, Gregg Pessin,13 January 2026

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

