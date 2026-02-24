OnPage & Elad Health Announce Integration Partnership to Advance Secure Clinical Communications Across Israeli Hospitals

OnPage enters into an integration partnership with Elad Health

The new integration brings secure messaging, automated escalation & real-time notifications to Elad’s Chameleon EHR users, supporting responsive patient care

By integrating OnPage directly into Chameleon EHR, we’re enabling Israeli hospitals to replace fragmented messaging workflows with a purpose-built communications layer that supports...rapid response” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced an integration partnership with Elad Health, a leading EHR solution provider in Israel. The integration embeds OnPage’s secure, HIPAA-compliant messaging and alerting capabilities directly into Elad’s Chameleon EHR, enabling hospitals and healthcare providers to move from ad hoc messaging tools to a more proactive, reliable clinical communications model.

Through this partnership, Chameleon EHR customers can securely deliver time-sensitive clinical messages, automate escalation paths and ensure alerts reach the right care team members in real time without relying on consumer messaging apps such as WhatsApp. The result is faster response times, improved coordination across care teams and reduced risk associated with missed or delayed communications.

The integration supports several time-sensitive clinical workflows commonly used in hospital settings, including:

Emergency Room Triage: Triage decisions captured in the EHR can trigger immediate alerts and escalation to ensure high-acuity cases are owned and acted-on without delay.

Physician Consultation Requests: The workflow helps ensure the appropriate on-call specialist is notified, acknowledges responsibility and responds without relying on manual call chains or repeated follow-ups.

Patient Care Instructions: A provider can quickly engage a physician or specialist for guidance on medications or treatment decisions, with clear documentation and accountability.

Together, these workflows help reduce operational friction, improve response times, and support safer, more reliable care delivery.

Founded in 2001, Elad Health has become one of Israel’s leading healthcare EHR solution providers. Its Chameleon EHR is used by more than 80% of Israeli hospitals, making it the country’s most widely adopted electronic medical record platform.

“Clinical communication is only effective if it is timely, secure and actionable,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage Corporation. “By integrating OnPage directly into Chameleon EHR, we’re enabling Israeli hospitals to replace fragmented messaging workflows with a purpose-built communications layer that supports escalation, accountability and rapid response.”

The integration enables alerts generated within Chameleon EHR, such as critical lab results, patient status changes or operational notifications, to be delivered securely to clinicians and staff via OnPage. Messages can automatically escalate if not acknowledged by the appropriate covering clinicians, based on on-call schedules and routing policies, ensuring urgent information does not fall through the cracks during busy shifts or after hours. Read receipts and message responses are sent back to Chameleon, providing closed-loop visibility and a comprehensive audit trail to support clinical and operational compliance.

Chameleon EHR's vision is to empower the clinician-patient interaction," said Tzafrir Kagan, CEO of Elad Health. “Partnering with OnPage extends that vision by strengthening how care teams communicate when it matters most. This integration gives hospitals a secure, enterprise-grade alternative to consumer messaging tools while improving responsiveness and patient safety.”

Elad Health transformed hospital operations by introducing one of the first comprehensive electronic health record (EHR) systems designed to support the entire continuum of care - from the emergency department through discharge documentation. Today, the company is proud to lead the next wave of innovation with the introduction of Chameleon-AI, marking a new chapter in intelligent, data-driven healthcare.

“Our hospital customers are asking for communication tools that are reliable, auditable and deeply integrated into their clinical workflows,” said Uriel Neuberger, head of sales at Elad Health. “This partnership with OnPage directly addresses those needs and helps our customers modernize clinical communications without disrupting existing processes.”

The OnPage–Elad Systems integration is available to Chameleon EHR customers in Israel and supports healthcare organizations seeking to strengthen secure communications, reduce alert fatigue and improve care team coordination. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit https://www.onpage.com/onpage-chameleon-ehr/.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

OnPage Clinical Communication and Collaboration Platform

