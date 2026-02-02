OnPage Recognized in Gartner® Market Guide for Emergency and Mass Notification Systems (EMNS)

Image of the BlastIT system in OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced its inclusion in Gartner Market Guide for Emergency and Mass Notification Systems (EMNS), published on December 16, 2025.

Gartner defines EMNS as unified crisis management solutions that monitor, orchestrate and manage emergencies across all phases, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. The Market Guide provides insights into the EMNS capabilities for enhancing organizational crisis management and communication strategies.

“We strongly believe that being recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Emergency and Mass Notification Systems underlines the growing importance of clear, reliable communication during critical events,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “OnPage enables organizations to rapidly inform employees and stakeholders through multichannel notifications, while operating as part of a unified platform that supports broader incident and resilience efforts as situations evolve.”

The Gartner report states that the market demand for rapid, transparent, and insightful emergency communication is intensifying. It also indicates that customers, citizens, employees, government agencies, industry associations, and the media are all pressuring enterprises to provide timely and accurate updates during emergencies and disasters.

OnPage’s BlastIT module is designed to enable fast, reliable communication to large audiences during critical events. Through an easy-to-use message composer, multichannel delivery capabilities across SMS, voice and email, and real-time visibility into delivery and acknowledgements, OnPage helps organizations keep employees and stakeholders informed and aligned during emergencies and operational disruptions.

Organizations across industries rely on OnPage’s mass notification capabilities for a wide range of emergency and operational communication needs, including public safety alerts, IT and system outages, healthcare coordination, campus notifications, and business continuity updates. Whether communicating during a crisis or sharing time-sensitive operational information, these capabilities help ensure critical messages reach employees, stakeholders, and communities quickly and reliably. As part of the broader OnPage platform, mass notification complements targeted responder communications, supporting a unified approach to critical communication across audiences and scenarios.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

