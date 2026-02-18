floLIVE Launches Full Support for SGP.32 eSIM Standard

Nadav Doron, Vice President of Product Management, floLIVE

Partnership with Kigen enables compliant global IoT operations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced it has launched operational support for GSMA SGP.32 across its global IoT infrastructure through its relationship with Kigen , a global leader in eSIM and remote SIM provisioning technologies. As a result, floLIVE can support customer requirements that range from full SGP.32 compliant operations to a broad range of hybrid deployment models that combine elements of SGP.32 with proven multi-IMSI connectivity using eSIM and other SIM formats.“Delivering immediate access to SGP.32 capabilities, as well as hybrid connectivity, allows us to support a broad range of deployment demands from enterprises, IoT Service Providers, and Mobile Network Operators (MNO),” said Nadav Doron, vice president of product management at floLIVE. “These models allow businesses to take advantage of critical operational benefits such as remote zero-profile provisioning that places connectivity decisions in the hands of the enterprise. Our partnership and deep technology integration with Kigen provides us with a strong framework for delivering secured connectivity options that can be customized to satisfy the specific needs of customers around the world.”Through this collaboration, floLIVE leverages Kigen’s SGP.32-compliant eSIM IoT Remote Manager (eIM) and secure eSIM OS to deliver a seamless “factory-to-field” experience. By integrating Kigen’s In-Factory Profile Provisioning (IFPP) capabilities, floLIVE can now ship eUICCs that are pre-configured at the factory with an initial connectivity profile based on the award-winning floLIVE Multi-IMSI SIM. This allows devices to connect immediately upon activation, anywhere in the world, and download local profiles via SGP.32 standards without complex setup—effectively realizing the promise of a single global SKU for massive IoT deployments.“SGP.32 provides the missing operations layer for connectivity state, so market expansions and fleet transitions can be delivered at scale with confidence,” said Jean-Louis Carrara, Global Head of Sales at Kigen. “Kigen’s SGP.32 eSIMs and our award-winning GSMA SGP.32 SAS-certified eIM are built for real-world IoT deployments, including secure indirect profile delivery for air-gapped environments and regulatory-driven cybersecurity requirements. Combined with Kigen’s In-Factory Profile Provisioning within floLIVE’s connectivity offering, this makes first-connect behavior deterministic and removes the most error-prone moments—so enterprises can go live faster with operational readiness built in.”Broad adoption of SGP.32 is anticipated to ramp up throughout 2026 following controlled deployment trajectories to evaluate operational impacts and ROI before moving to mass adoption. Cited benefits of SGP.32 include reduced lock-in, future-proofing, and lower operational risk for enterprises, as well as opportunities for MNOs to create new managed services and reinforce enterprise customer stickiness.“While SGP.32 simplifies many important operational challenges, it is important to remember that issues in network complexity, back-end integration, compliance, cost control, and multi-operator management will still exist,” continued Doron. “Using a platform such as floLIVE’s CMP Aggregator provides a holistic monitoring, deployment, and provisioning environment that maximizes value and achieves business objectives.”Join floLIVE and Kigen on February 24th at 3:00 p.m. GMT/10:00 a.m. EST for the first #FutureofSIM webinar of 2026, a live event that goes beyond the spec to explore what operational readiness really looks like for IoT at scale.Save your spot now! Click here to register About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers IoT connectivity through a global network purpose-built for intelligent IoT: seamless, secure, adaptive, compliant – and crazy smart. Powered by distributed core networks and more than 40 local points of presence, floLIVE enables low-latency performance, built-in redundancy, and end-to-end security designed to support national and regional compliance requirements. floLIVE’s platform simplifies global IoT operations through multi-IMSI SIM and eSIM capabilities, enabling single SIM and single SKU deployment models with centralized visibility and control. Trusted by leading global brands and connectivity partners, floLIVE empowers partners to thrive by simplifying global IoT operations and delivering measurable business impact.About KigenKigen is the forerunner in eSIM and iSIM security solutions, enabling manufacturers to adopt and scale cellular IoT with ease. Our technology delivers freedom to choose from 200+ terrestrial and satellite networks, with proven interoperability on leading chipsets and modules. Backed by Arm, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and SBI Group, Kigen is recognized across the industry for innovation, and trusted by leading global brands in consumer electronics, energy, automotive, logistics, and industrial automation. Learn more at https://kigen.com/ or follow @kigen for #FutureofSIM matters on LinkedIn.

