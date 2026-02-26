floLIVE Receives Gold Medal in IoT Innovations from Merit Awards

Company’s “A Network Beyond” secures top honors for supporting AI implementations on a global scale

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced it has received the Gold Medal IoT Innovations Award in the 2026 Merit Awards for Telecom & Wireless program. The Merit Awards is a global program that celebrates excellence and innovation by recognizing businesses that are shaping today’s world across technology and market domains.“We are delighted to be recognized as a global leader in IoT Innovation for our ‘A Network Beyond’ strategy, which is created to address the evolving demands facing IoT operations today and in the coming years,” said Rony Cohen, floLIVE co-founder and head of strategy and business development. “The complexities of AI in IoT environments at the edge, in the cloud, and across borders requires what we call a super smart network that can adapt to every chosen AI deployment strategy. ‘A Network Beyond’ is developed to solve operational issues by using AI itself to provide better security, improve operations, and reduce costs.”“A Network Beyond” provides core capabilities that ensure access to data near the point of inference according to customer preferences. The solution is built atop floLIVE’s extensive core cellular IoT network that offers localized connectivity in some 214 countries, regions, and territories. floLIVE’s AI-smart infrastructure provides unmatched latency performance, flexible bandwidth, connection resilience through its patented multi-IMSI technology, and compliance with ever-increasing data privacy and sovereignty regulations.Key advantages of “A Network Beyond” include:• Global control points (Packet Gateway-based edge mesh) — enables local inference, optimized routing, and predictable performance at scale.• Connectivity intelligence (real-time telemetry fabric) — turns network data into decisions: optimization, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement loops.• Sovereignty-by-design routing — policy-driven locality and compliance across borders without per-country re-architecture.• Cybersecurity at the network layer — unified visibility + policy control to detect anomalies faster and enforce segmentation/isolation globally.• Ecosystem compatibility — fits alongside enterprise cloud/edge AI stacks, so customers can adopt without swapping their architecture.“A Network Beyond” utilizes AI to deliver intelligence throughout the network and ensure that the infrastructure supports application demands, and maintains superior security and satisfies regulatory mandates.floLIVE will be highlighting its award-winning ‘’A Network Beyond’’ throughout MWC 2026 March 3-6, 2026, in Exhibition Hall 2, Stand 2B34. To schedule a meeting with floLIVE at MWC 2026, please visit https://flolive.net/meet-flolive-at-mwc-2026/ To learn more about floLIVE solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Groupjstafford@parallelpr.com+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRContact:

