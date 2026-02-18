CleanConnect.ai Earns NYSDEC Approval for LeakFinder™

Leakfinder methane leak detection CleanConnect.ai Earns EPA Approval for Leak Finder™ NYSDEC Approves LeakFinder.ai

LeakFinder empowers operators with real-time insights and verifiable data to streamline compliance and promote cleaner energy practices” — David Conley, CEO of CleanConnect.ai

WINDSOR, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanConnect.ai’s LeakFinder™ system, a core element of the company’s Autonomous365™ operational AI suite, has received approval from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) as an alternative monitoring technology for Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) programs.This milestone follows CleanConnect.ai’s EPA approval on May 13, 2025, and represents a major step forward for the energy industry in New York, facilitating verifiable emissions intelligence and improved adherence to state environmental regulations.Advancing Methane Detection & Operational EfficiencyLeakFinder™ delivers component-level leak detection via continuous Optical Gas Imaging (OGI), establishing a benchmark for emissions monitoring, autonomous operations, and certified energy attributes in one of the nation’s prominent oil and gas states.According to the NYSDEC approval letter: "New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) has reviewed CleanConnect AI, Inc.'s application dated November 18, 2025, requesting the approval of the CleanConnect LeakFinder Periodic Screening Alternative Test Method as a proposed alternative leak detection technology for compliance with 6 NYCRR Part 203 Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) Requirements. That application, along with the supplemental information provided, satisfied the requirements of the regulation and CleanConnect LeakFinder is approved as an alternative LDAR technique under 6 NYCRR Part 203-7.1(c)."“This NYSDEC approval underscores our commitment to empirical measurement in emissions management. Building on our EPA, CO, NM, and PA approvals, we’re excited to bring our continuous OGI solution to New York, offering operators live remote control, AI-driven integration, and certified data for enhanced energy trading.” ~Mark Smith, CSO of CleanConnect.aiKey Features of LeakFinder™:• Approved for use as an alternative monitoring method under NYSDEC regulations, aligned with the CleanConnect LeakFinder System Component-Level Periodic Screening Alternative Test Method (ATM)• Real-time alerts for component-level emission events within 10 minutes of detection and verification• Full integration with the Autonomous365™ suite (including gas leak detection, liquid leak detection, fire and smoke alerts, PPE compliance monitoring, tank-level telemetry)• Part of a comprehensive MMRV (Monitor, Measure, Report, Verify) system supporting multiple certifications (e.g., OGMP, MiQ, EO, ISCC, ISO 14067, etc.)• Integrated with ProMax 6 for real-time mass balance and emissions modeling• Implemented through a 3D digital twin for precise camera placement and elimination of blind spots• Proven in the field to reduce emissions-related call-outs by up to 90% and increase control room efficiency by 10xAchieving over 90% detection accuracy for methane leaks as low as 2 kg/hr at ranges up to 120 meters, LeakFinder™ stands as the most sophisticated and dependable component-level methane monitoring tool on the market, now customized for New York’s regulatory framework.

