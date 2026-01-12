CleanConnect.ai Earns NMED Approval for LeakFinder™

CleanConnect.ai Earns NMED Approval for Leak Finder Leakfinder methane leak detection CleanConnect.ai Earns EPA Approval for Leak Finder™

LeakFinder™ by CleanConnect.ai approved as alternative monitoring tech under NM Ozone Precursor Rule, boosting emissions compliance & energy transparency

Leak Finder gives operators real-time visibility and data to simplify compliance and drive cleaner, more transparent energy” — David Conley, CEO of CleanConnect.ai

WINDSOR, CO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanConnect.ai’s LeakFinder™ system, a key component within the company’s Autonomous365™ operational AI suite, has officially received conditional approval from the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) as a pre-approved alternative monitoring technology pursuant to 20.2.50.116.D(2) New Mexico Administrative Code (NMAC).This recognition builds on CleanConnect.ai's previous EPA approval and marks a significant advancement for the energy sector in New Mexico, enabling verifiable emissions intelligence and enhanced compliance with the state's Ozone Precursor Rule.Revolutionizing Methane Detection & Control Room AutomationLeakFinder™ offers component-level leak detection through continuous Optical Gas Imaging (OGI), setting a new standard for emissions monitoring, autonomous operations, and certified energy attributes in one of the nation's key oil and gas regions.“This NMED approval is another leap forward in the era of empirical measurement. We're proud to extend our EPA-approved technology to New Mexico, providing operators with a continuous OGI system featuring live remote control, seamless AI integration, and certified data for energy trade.” ~Mark Smith, CSO of CleanConnect.aiWhat Sets LeakFinder™ Apart?• Approved for use as an alternative monitoring plan under NMED's 20.2.50 NMAC, with deployment consistent with the CleanConnect LeakFinder System Component-Level Periodic Screening Alternative Test Method (ATM)• Real-time notifications of component-level emission events within 10 minutes of detection and confirmation• Seamless integration with Autonomous365™ suite (gas leak detection, liquid leak detection, fire and smoke alerts, PPE compliance monitoring, tank-level telemetry)• Embedded within a complete MMRV (Monitor, Measure, Report, Verify) system to generate multi-certification support (i.e. OGMP, MiQ, EO, ISCC, ISO 14067, etc)• Integrated with ProMax 6 for real-time mass balance and emissions modeling• Deployed via a 3D digital twin system for optimal camera siting and blind spot elimination• Field-proven to eliminate up to 90% of emissions-related call-outs and boost control room efficiency by 10xWith greater than 90% detection accuracy for methane leaks as low as 2 kg/hr at distances up to 120 meters, Leak Finder™ is the most advanced and reliable methane monitoring solution available, now tailored for New Mexico's regulatory environment.

