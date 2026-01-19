CleanConnect.ai Earns PADEP Approval for LeakFinder™

Leakfinder methane leak detection CleanConnect.ai Earns EPA Approval for Leak Finder™

CleanConnect.ai's LeakFinder™ approved by PA regulators for autonomous LDAR, following EPA's approval

Leak Finder empowers operators with real-time insights and verifiable data to streamline compliance and promote cleaner energy practices” — David Conley, CEO of CleanConnect.ai

WINDSOR, CO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanConnect.ai’s LeakFinder™ system, a core element of the company’s Autonomous365™ operational AI suite, has received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) as an alternative monitoring technology for Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) programs.This milestone follows CleanConnect.ai’s EPA approval on May 13, 2025, and represents a major step forward for the energy industry in Pennsylvania, facilitating verifiable emissions intelligence and improved adherence to state environmental regulations.Advancing Methane Detection & Operational EfficiencyLeakFinder™ delivers component-level leak detection via continuous Optical Gas Imaging (OGI), establishing a benchmark for emissions monitoring, autonomous operations, and certified energy attributes in one of the nation’s prominent oil and gas states.“This PADEP approval underscores our commitment to empirical measurement in emissions management. Building on our EPA, CO, and NM approvals, we’re excited to bring our continuous OGI solution to Pennsylvania, offering operators live remote control, AI-driven integration, and certified data for enhanced energy trading.” ~Mark Smith, CSO of CleanConnect.aiKey Features of LeakFinder™:• Approved for use as an alternative monitoring method under PADEP regulations, aligned with the CleanConnect LeakFinder System Component-Level Periodic Screening Alternative Test Method (ATM)• Real-time alerts for component-level emission events within 10 minutes of detection and verification• Full integration with the Autonomous365™ suite (including gas leak detection, liquid leak detection, fire and smoke alerts, PPE compliance monitoring, tank-level telemetry)• Part of a comprehensive MMRV (Monitor, Measure, Report, Verify) system supporting multiple certifications (e.g., OGMP, MiQ, EO, ISCC, ISO 14067, etc.)• Integrated with ProMax 6 for real-time mass balance and emissions modeling• Implemented through a 3D digital twin for precise camera placement and elimination of blind spots• Proven in the field to reduce emissions-related call-outs by up to 90% and increase control room efficiency by 10xAchieving over 90% detection accuracy for methane leaks as low as 2 kg/hr at ranges up to 120 meters, LeakFinder™ stands as the most sophisticated and dependable component-level methane monitoring tool on the market, now customized for Pennsylvania’s regulatory framework.

