Forest Lawn Memorial Parks Achieves Complete Spend Management Through Vroozi Platform Integration

Provider of funeral services connects Vroozi with NetSuite and Shopify to manage all procurement and inventory operations

Our goal has always been to bring all spend under management for complete visibility and compliance ... Procurement isn't a separate function anymore – it's woven into how we operate every day.” — Gretchen Vance, VP of Procurement, Forest Lawn Memorial Parks & Mortuaries

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and accounts payable automation solutions, today announced that Forest Lawn Memorial Parks & Mortuaries has successfully implemented comprehensive spend management across their organization through the Vroozi platform, integrating procurement operations with NetSuite, and Shopify systems.Forest Lawn, which began using Vroozi procurement software in 2018, has expanded its use of the platform to manage all organizational spend across more than 1,000 suppliers, including both indirect procurement and direct material purchases. After finding success with purchase management functionality, Forest Lawn added accounts payable capabilities in 2023, now utilizing Vroozi's complete procure-to-pay suite. The implementation, which employees know as the “Forest Lawn Marketplace,” coincides with Forest Lawn's recent transition to NetSuite ERP, with Vroozi supporting multiple phases of the migration including temporary integrations with transitional systems such as Bill.com."Our goal has always been to bring all spend under management for complete visibility and compliance," said Gretchen Vance, Vice President of Procurement at Forest Lawn Memorial Parks & Mortuaries. "What we've achieved goes beyond that initial vision – we're now triggering purchase orders directly from Shopify sales orders, automatically replenishing inventory at reorder points, and even managing specialized services like Dove Release services through the same platform. The integration work with NetSuite and now Shopify means procurement isn't a separate function anymore – it's woven into how we operate every day."The expanded implementation includes several key integrations:Inventory Management with NetSuite: Forest Lawn uses Vroozi to automatically replenish stock. When inventory reaches reorder points in NetSuite, the system triggers purchase orders in Vroozi, which creates and sends orders to suppliers. Vroozi updates the inventory system when items are ordered and increases quantity on hand when goods are received.Order Fulfillment through Shopify: Forest Lawn is connecting Shopify to their procurement workflow. When flower shop orders are fulfilled via Shopify, the API integration fulfills the orders through Vroozi.Service Procurement: The organization uses Vroozi to manage services including Dove Release, Musicians, Ministers and Interpreters for ceremonies."Forest Lawn really shows what's possible when procurement platforms serve as the backbone for entire operational workflows," said Shaz Khan, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Vroozi. "Since partnering with Forest Lawn in 2018, we've watched them continuously expand their use of the platform, from replacing manual-intensive processes to now connecting procurement with inventory management, sales operations, and fulfillment systems. When a sale triggers an inventory need that creates a purchase order that updates multiple systems in real-time, that's when procurement becomes genuinely strategic to the business."The comprehensive implementation represents significant progress from Forest Lawn's initial deployment in 2018, when the organization moved from manual, paper-based procurement processes to digital operations. The current integration extends that foundation to create connections across multiple business systems, supporting the organization's continued growth and operational efficiency.About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi's cloud-based platform enables organizations to automate procurement workflows, improve spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com About Forest Lawn Memorial Parks & MortuariesForest Lawn Memorial Parks & Mortuaries is a premier provider of funeral, cemetery, and cremation services, serving families throughout Southern California. With a commitment to compassionate service and operational excellence, Forest Lawn combines traditional values with modern technology to serve the diverse needs of the communities it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.