FMSI Relaunches, Bringing Renewed Focus to Branch Performance for Banks and Credit Unions

FMSI Relaunches as Independent Company

After divestiture, the company is investing in its platform and client service with momentum already building

Being on our own means we can focus entirely on this market, build the features our clients are asking for, and provide responsive service that makes a real difference for the institutions we serve.” — Jacob Reeves, General Manager, FMSI

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FMSI, a provider of branch performance and workforce management software for financial institutions, today announced its relaunch following a divestiture completed at the end of 2025. With more than 140 bank and credit union clients and a 20-year track record in the industry, FMSI is moving forward with a sharper focus on product development and client service.Throughout its history, FMSI's branch performance platform has served banks and credit unions through a series of ownership changes — but operating within large enterprise created constraints. With a renewed focus and new management, FMSI can move faster, invest directly in its platform, and give financial institution clients the hands-on attention that larger organizations often struggle to provide."We have an established client base and a clear sense of what branch teams actually need," said Jacob Reeves, General Manager of FMSI. "Being on our own means we can focus entirely on this market, build the features our clients have been asking for, and provide the kind of responsive service that makes a real difference for the institutions we serve. This is a fresh start, and we're already seeing strong interest."That interest has translated quickly into results. Since relaunching in late 2025, FMSI has onboarded several new financial institution clients, with more in the pipeline. Notably, each of those new clients moved from initial contact to signed agreement in under 60 days — a sign that the value proposition is resonating and that FMSI's sales and implementation process is built for speed.Among the first new clients to come onboard is First Central Credit Union , a community-focused credit union based in Waco, Texas. The partnership with FMSI centers on appointment scheduling capabilities that help the credit union better prepare staff for member visits — including those with specific language needs — so conversations are more intentional and members feel better served from the moment they walk in.FMSI's platform addresses a challenge that affects branches of all sizes: staff often have the skills to deepen consumer relationships, but lack the context and preparation time to do so consistently. The platform's appointment scheduling, lobby management, staff scheduling, and analytics tools work together to give branch teams and their leaders a clearer, more accurate picture of how branches are actually performing — and where opportunities are being missed.The company serves community banks and credit unions across the United States and will share additional updates on product developments, new clients, and partnerships in the months ahead.About FMSIFMSI helps banks and credit unions drive revenue through their branches. For more than 20 years, the company has provided branch performance and workforce management software that gives financial institutions better visibility into how their branches actually operate — from appointment scheduling and lobby management to staff scheduling and analytics. FMSI relaunched in late 2025 and currently serves more than 140 financial institutions across the United States. For more information, visit fmsi.com

