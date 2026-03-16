FMSI and Appli Partner to Help Credit Union Branches Drive Member Revenue

Combining branch appointment scheduling software with AI-powered financial calculators gives credit unions a clearer path from member visit to financial outcome

When members work through a financial calculation before their appointment, branch staff walk in knowing where to take the conversation. That's what this partnership makes possible.” — Jacob Reeves, General Manager, FMSI

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FMSI, a provider of branch performance and workforce management software for financial institutions, and Appli, whose AI-powered financial calculators are gaining traction across the credit union industry, today announced a partnership designed to help credit union branches become a more consistent source of revenue.The partnership brings together two complementary capabilities. FMSI's platform gives branch teams the operational visibility they need – through appointment scheduling software, lobby management, staff scheduling, and analytics – to prepare for member visits and manage branch activity with greater intent. Appli's AI calculators, embedded within a credit union's digital presence, help members work through financial decisions before they ever set foot in a branch. Together, the two platforms create a more connected member journey, from initial digital engagement to in-branch conversation.For credit unions working to get more out of their branch investments, the timing is relevant. Appointment scheduling statistics consistently show that members who book visits in advance are more likely to arrive with a specific financial need in mind – making those conversations more productive for both the member and the branch team. When that pre-visit engagement includes interaction with an AI-powered calculator, staff have a clearer picture of what the member is considering before the conversation even begins."Branch staff are often well-prepared to serve members – what's missing is context," said Jacob Reeves, General Manager of FMSI. "When a member has already worked through a financial calculation before their appointment, the branch team can walk into that conversation knowing where to take it. That's what this partnership makes possible."The branch-as-revenue-center model has gained renewed attention in recent years, as financial institutions took a harder look at what their physical locations are actually producing. More credit unions are finding that the answer depends heavily on preparation, staffing alignment, and member context going into each visit – areas where a lobby management system and pre-visit digital engagement can make a measurable difference."A member who has already run the numbers on a home equity loan or a vehicle purchase is partway through a decision," said Tim Pranger, CEO of Appli. "Pairing that with FMSI's scheduling and branch tools means the credit union is ready for that conversation – and the member gets a much better experience because of it."Credit unions interested in learning more about how the FMSI and Appli solutions will work together can register for the upcoming joint webinar: From calculations to consultations: Where AI, data, and branches meet , scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at 1:00 PM EDT.About FMSIFMSI helps banks and credit unions drive revenue through their branches. For more than 20 years, the company has provided branch performance and workforce management software that gives financial institutions better visibility into how their branches actually operate — from appointment scheduling and lobby management to staff scheduling and analytics. FMSI relaunched in late 2025 and currently serves more than 140 financial institutions across the United States. For more information, visit www.fmsi.com About AppliAppli provides AI-powered financial calculators that help lenders and member service representatives create personalized, engaging shopping experiences for financial products. By combining real-time analysis with generative AI, Appli's tools boost customer confidence and increase conversion rates for financial institutions. For more information about Appli and its smart financial calculator for credit unions, visit hiappli.com.

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