Vroozi Named to The Hackett Group's 2025–2026 "50 to Watch" List

Recognition highlights Vroozi's innovation in AI-driven procurement and spend management

Vroozi is included in the 50 to Watch list due to its focused P2P offering for the mid-market, with strengths in catalog management, marketplace integration, and mobile purchasing.” — Xavier Olivera, Lead Analyst, Downstream Procurement, The Hackett Group®

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and accounts payable automation solutions, announced today that it has been named to The Hackett Group's 2025–2026 "50 to Watch" list as part of its annual assessment of the global procurement technology market. The program recognizes emerging, leading and enduring solution providers shaping the procurement technology market.The lists are compiled by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team. Selection is informed by year-round market monitoring, detailed briefings, product demonstrations and direct engagement with procurement technology providers. Vendors are evaluated using a rigorous, data-driven framework across criteria including technology capability, solution maturity, innovation, customer adoption and overall market impact. For the 2025–2026 cycle, approximately 220 procurement technology vendors were assessed globally.This year's evaluation reflects a rapidly evolving procurement technology landscape, with AI-enabled capabilities now widely embedded across platforms and solution categories. As organizations seek measurable outcomes from technology investments, differentiation is increasingly driven by how effectively providers translate innovation into practical, scalable results."We are honored to be recognized by The Hackett Groupon its '50 to Watch' list of procurement providers," said Shaz Khan, CEO, Vroozi. "When we launched Vroozi over ten years ago, we were focused on solving bottlenecks in the purchasing and invoicing cycle. Today, we are focused on giving finance and procurement leaders real-time intelligence about where their money is going, why it's being spent, and how to optimize cash. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the trust of our enterprise customers and partners, and we thank them for their ongoing collaboration and support.""Vroozi is included in the 50 to Watch list due to its focused P2P offering for the mid-market, with strengths in catalog management, marketplace integration, and mobile purchasing," said Xavier Olivera, Lead Analyst, Downstream Procurement, The Hackett Group. "Continued investment in AP automation and AI has strengthened its competitive position as a mid-market P2P provider, primarily in the US."Find the full lists and more information about The Hackett Group's procurement technology assessment program here: www.thehackettgroup.com/vendor-recognition About VrooziVroozi — the intelligent procure-to-pay platform — delivers AI-powered spend management, marketplace, and accounts payable automation solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations. The SpendTechplatform digitizes procurement and invoice management while intelligently orchestrating workflows to drive visibility, compliance and cost control. Designed for modern finance and procurement leaders, Vroozi reduces transaction costs, improves operational efficiency and delivers actionable spend intelligence. Learn more at vroozi.com

