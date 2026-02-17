OAG Obtains Conviction in Human Smuggling Involving Minors 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Grand County jury has found Miguel Angel Chay Tiguila guilty on three counts of Aggravated Human Smuggling, first-degree felonies under Utah law, each involving a minor. The case was prosecuted by the Office of the Utah Attorney General (OAG).

The conviction originates from a traffic stop conducted on June 11, 2025, in Grand County. During the stop, law enforcement officers found the defendant transporting seven individuals—four adults and three minors aged 15 and 16—who were not legally present in the United States. The minors were traveling without adult family members.

Investigators confirmed that the transportation was for a commercial purpose. During a routine stop, officers found over $1,200 in cash on the defendant and discovered multiple cellular phones inside the vehicle that were turned off.

On February 11, 2026, Tiguila was convicted by a Grand County jury in the Seventh District Court and remains in custody. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

The case was investigated by the SECURE Strike Force of the Utah Attorney General’s Office, in collaboration with local law enforcement. Prosecutors Colleen Magee and Emma Bykerk, with assistance from Becca Lund and Carrie Martinez-Wolf, handled the prosecution.