Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,915 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 5/11/26-5/15/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, May 11 to Tuesday, May 12 

AG Brown was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an event with AG Dave Sunday and other attorneys general 

Wednesday, May 13 

12:00 pm: Speak at Utah Children’s Justice Symposium  

Snowbird  

1:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff 

Snowbird 

2:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy 

Virtual  

Thursday, May 14 

8:00 am: Panel preparation call 

Virtual  

11:00 am: Meet with new OAG employees 

Office of the Attorney General 

12:00 pm: Attend Tax, Transit, & Financial Services Division meeting 

Capitol Board Room  

Friday, May 15 

12:00 pm: Case updates 

Virtual  

1:00 pm: Client litigation discussion 

Virtual  

3:30 pm: Staff meeting 

Virtual  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 5/11/26-5/15/26   

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.