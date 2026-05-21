Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 5/11/26-5/15/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, May 11 to Tuesday, May 12

AG Brown was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an event with AG Dave Sunday and other attorneys general

Wednesday, May 13

12:00 pm: Speak at Utah Children’s Justice Symposium

Snowbird

1:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff

Snowbird

2:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy

Virtual

Thursday, May 14

8:00 am: Panel preparation call

Virtual

11:00 am: Meet with new OAG employees

Office of the Attorney General

12:00 pm: Attend Tax, Transit, & Financial Services Division meeting

Capitol Board Room

Friday, May 15

12:00 pm: Case updates

Virtual

1:00 pm: Client litigation discussion

Virtual

3:30 pm: Staff meeting

Virtual