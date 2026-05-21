Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 5/11/26-5/15/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, May 11 to Tuesday, May 12
AG Brown was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an event with AG Dave Sunday and other attorneys general
Wednesday, May 13
12:00 pm: Speak at Utah Children’s Justice Symposium
Snowbird
1:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff
Snowbird
2:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy
Virtual
Thursday, May 14
8:00 am: Panel preparation call
Virtual
11:00 am: Meet with new OAG employees
Office of the Attorney General
12:00 pm: Attend Tax, Transit, & Financial Services Division meeting
Capitol Board Room
Friday, May 15
12:00 pm: Case updates
Virtual
1:00 pm: Client litigation discussion
Virtual
3:30 pm: Staff meeting
Virtual
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