Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 5/4/26-5/8/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, May 4
9:00 am: Briefing with senior staff
Virtual
Tuesday, May 5
Attorney General Brown traveled to Miami to speak to the Mortgage Bankers Association
2:00 pm: Briefing with senior staff
Virtual
4:00 pm: Address the general session of the Mortgage Bankers Association
Wednesday, May 6
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
11:00 am: Staff meeting
Hybrid
2:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Office of the Attorney General
3:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Virtual
Thursday, May 7
12:00 pm: Moderate Salt Lake Federalist Society panel on qualified immunity
Salt Lake City
2:00 pm: Meet with new OAG employees
Office of the Attorney General
3:00 pm: Meet with new OAG employees
Office of the Attorney General
3:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Virtual
4:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff
Office of the Attorney General
7:00 pm: Utah Fallen Officer Memorial
Utah State Capitol
Friday, May 8
1:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Virtual
2:30 pm: Interview
Salt Lake City
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