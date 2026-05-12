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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 5/4/26-5/8/26  

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, May 4

9:00 am: Briefing with senior staff 

Virtual

Tuesday, May 5

Attorney General Brown traveled to Miami to speak to the Mortgage Bankers Association

2:00 pm: Briefing with senior staff

Virtual 

4:00 pm: Address the general session of the Mortgage Bankers Association

Wednesday, May 6

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting

Hybrid

11:00 am: Staff meeting

Hybrid

2:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting

Office of the Attorney General

3:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting

Virtual 

Thursday, May 7

12:00 pm: Moderate Salt Lake Federalist Society panel on qualified immunity

Salt Lake City

2:00 pm: Meet with new OAG employees

Office of the Attorney General

3:00 pm: Meet with new OAG employees

Office of the Attorney General 

3:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting

Virtual 

4:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff

Office of the Attorney General

7:00 pm: Utah Fallen Officer Memorial

Utah State Capitol 

Friday, May 8

1:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting

Virtual 

2:30 pm: Interview

Salt Lake City

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 5/4/26-5/8/26  

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