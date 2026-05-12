Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 5/4/26-5/8/26  

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, May 4 9:00 am: Briefing with senior staff Virtual Tuesday, May 5 Attorney General Brown traveled to Miami to speak to the Mortgage Bankers Association 2:00 pm: Briefing with senior staff Virtual 4:00 pm: Address the general session of the Mortgage Bankers Association Wednesday, May 6 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Hybrid 11:00 am: Staff meeting Hybrid 2:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting Office of the Attorney General 3:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting Virtual Thursday, May 7 12:00 pm: Moderate Salt Lake Federalist Society panel on qualified immunity Salt Lake City 2:00 pm: Meet with new OAG employees Office of the Attorney General 3:00 pm: Meet with new OAG employees Office of the Attorney General 3:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting Virtual 4:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff Office of the Attorney General 7:00 pm: Utah Fallen Officer Memorial Utah State Capitol Friday, May 8 1:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting Virtual 2:30 pm: Interview Salt Lake City

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