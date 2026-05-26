Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 5/18/26-5/22/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, May 18 to Tuesday, May 19
AG Brown was in South Carolina for a GOPAC event. He was a panelist for a session on fighting fraud with leaders from across the country including Attorney General Murrill (LA) and Attorney General Rokita (IN). Panel topics included fraud, recent state legislation, and working collaboratively with attorneys general and state legislators.
Wednesday, May 20
AG Brown was in Washington, D.C., for the Federalist Society’s Inaugural Legislative Branch Summit
7:00 am: Meeting with the U.S. Department of Justice
10:30 am: Meeting with the office of Senator John Curtis
12:00 pm: Meeting with Senator Mike Lee
1:45 pm: AG Brown was a panelist for the “From Sea to Shining Sea—Lawfare and Hot Topics in State Legislatures” panel
Thursday, May 21
8:00 am: Speak at Utah State Bar and Federal Bar Association’s “Sharing Stories About America” event
The Grand America
12:00 pm: Speak at Solutions Utah conference
The Grand America
Friday, May 22
8:00 am: Attend Operation Gigawatt Summit
Park City
2:30 pm: Case briefing
Virtual
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