Avant Language Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Avant, The Language Proficiency Company

The Ed Tech Company Reinforces Commitment to Data Security and Trust

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant, the Language Proficiency Company, a global leader in proficiency-based language learning and assessment solutions, announced today that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, following an independent third-party audit of its systems and controls.

SOC 2 Type II compliance confirms that Avant’s controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality are not only well-designed but also operating effectively over time. This achievement reflects Avant’s continued investment in safeguarding sensitive student, educator, and partner data across its assessment platforms.

“Data security and trust are foundational to our work with schools, districts, universities, and ministries of education around the world,” said David Bong, CEO and Co-Founder at Avant, “achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates our commitment to meeting rigorous industry standards for safeguarding information and maintaining reliable, secure systems for our partners.”

The SOC 2 Type II audit evaluated Avant’s internal controls across a sustained review period, validating that security practices are consistently followed and monitored. This milestone further strengthens Avant’s ability to support large-scale, high-stakes language assessment programs while aligning with the compliance expectations of public institutions and global partners.

Organizations interested in learning more about Avant’s security posture or requesting a copy of the SOC 2 Type II report can visit Avant’s Trust & Compliance page.

Distribution channels: Education, Technology


