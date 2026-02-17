3M™ Novec™ Production Ends: A Structured Transition Path for Regulated Manufacturers

BestSolv® Engineered Fluids provide structured replacement paths for manufacturers transitioning from discontinued 3M™ Novec™ fluids.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 3M™ Novec™ engineered fluids no longer in production, manufacturers in medical device, aerospace, electronics, and other regulated industries are entering a defined transition period. Rather than approaching this shift reactively, Best Technology is guiding manufacturers through a structured, engineering-driven transition framework built around BestSolv® Engineered Fluids.For companies that validated precision cleaning, vapor degreasing, or thermal management processes around Novec™ chemistries, the priority is not simply sourcing a substitute fluid. It is preserving validated process parameters, documented performance equivalency, and material compatibility while maintaining operational continuity. BestSolvreplacements are supported by technical documentation, material compatibility data, and performance validation guidance to help engineering and quality teams transition with confidence.Three Qualified BestSolvReplacement PathsThe BestSolvtransition framework provides three clearly defined options:Exact molecule replacements to closely match previously qualified Novec™ chemistries and reduce requalification scopeSimilar molecule alternatives engineered to deliver equivalent application performance with improved cost efficiencyNext-generation PFAS-free options to support long-term regulatory alignment while maintaining cleaning and thermal performanceThis structured approach enables controlled evaluation of risk, compliance, and process performance without unnecessary disruption.Leadership Through Stability and Supply ContinuityWith Novec™ production ended and supply unavailable, long-term supply stability has become a primary concern for operations and procurement teams. BestSolvis supported by a stable, forward-looking supply strategy designed to provide reliable availability and reduce lead-time uncertainty. By aligning engineered performance with dependable sourcing, Best Technology positions BestSolvas a proactive solution for manufacturers planning beyond the Novec™ phaseout.A Controlled Transition PlanBest Technology recommends a disciplined transition plan beginning with mapping the current Novec™ fluid to the appropriate BestSolvequivalent, reviewing technical documentation, conducting application-specific validation testing, and completing formal qualification prior to full production deployment.Manufacturers can visit www.besttechnologyinc.com/bestsolv/ to review replacement options or schedule a transition consultation with Best Technology to develop a plan tailored to their specific application.About Best TechnologyBest Technology provides precision cleaning and finishing equipment, BestSolvEngineered Fluids, and automation solutions for medical device, aerospace, defense, and electronics manufacturers.

3M™ Novec™ Is Gone — BestSolv® Keeps Your Process Running

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.