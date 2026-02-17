Submit Release
3M™ Novec™ Production Ends: A Structured Transition Path for Regulated Manufacturers

BestSolv® chemical drum representing engineered fluid replacements for 3M™ Novec™ used in precision cleaning and thermal management applications.

BestSolv® Engineered Fluids provide structured replacement paths for manufacturers transitioning from discontinued 3M™ Novec™ fluids.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 3M™ Novec™ engineered fluids no longer in production, manufacturers in medical device, aerospace, electronics, and other regulated industries are entering a defined transition period. Rather than approaching this shift reactively, Best Technology is guiding manufacturers through a structured, engineering-driven transition framework built around BestSolv® Engineered Fluids.

For companies that validated precision cleaning, vapor degreasing, or thermal management processes around Novec™ chemistries, the priority is not simply sourcing a substitute fluid. It is preserving validated process parameters, documented performance equivalency, and material compatibility while maintaining operational continuity. BestSolv® replacements are supported by technical documentation, material compatibility data, and performance validation guidance to help engineering and quality teams transition with confidence.

Three Qualified BestSolv® Replacement Paths

The BestSolv® transition framework provides three clearly defined options:

Exact molecule replacements to closely match previously qualified Novec™ chemistries and reduce requalification scope

Similar molecule alternatives engineered to deliver equivalent application performance with improved cost efficiency

Next-generation PFAS-free options to support long-term regulatory alignment while maintaining cleaning and thermal performance

This structured approach enables controlled evaluation of risk, compliance, and process performance without unnecessary disruption.

Leadership Through Stability and Supply Continuity

With Novec™ production ended and supply unavailable, long-term supply stability has become a primary concern for operations and procurement teams. BestSolv® is supported by a stable, forward-looking supply strategy designed to provide reliable availability and reduce lead-time uncertainty. By aligning engineered performance with dependable sourcing, Best Technology positions BestSolv® as a proactive solution for manufacturers planning beyond the Novec™ phaseout.

A Controlled Transition Plan

Best Technology recommends a disciplined transition plan beginning with mapping the current Novec™ fluid to the appropriate BestSolv® equivalent, reviewing technical documentation, conducting application-specific validation testing, and completing formal qualification prior to full production deployment.

Manufacturers can visit www.besttechnologyinc.com/bestsolv/ to review replacement options or schedule a transition consultation with Best Technology to develop a plan tailored to their specific application.

About Best Technology

Best Technology provides precision cleaning and finishing equipment, BestSolv® Engineered Fluids, and automation solutions for medical device, aerospace, defense, and electronics manufacturers.

