3M™ Novec™ Production Ends: A Structured Transition Path for Regulated Manufacturers
For companies that validated precision cleaning, vapor degreasing, or thermal management processes around Novec™ chemistries, the priority is not simply sourcing a substitute fluid. It is preserving validated process parameters, documented performance equivalency, and material compatibility while maintaining operational continuity. BestSolv® replacements are supported by technical documentation, material compatibility data, and performance validation guidance to help engineering and quality teams transition with confidence.
Three Qualified BestSolv® Replacement Paths
The BestSolv® transition framework provides three clearly defined options:
Exact molecule replacements to closely match previously qualified Novec™ chemistries and reduce requalification scope
Similar molecule alternatives engineered to deliver equivalent application performance with improved cost efficiency
Next-generation PFAS-free options to support long-term regulatory alignment while maintaining cleaning and thermal performance
This structured approach enables controlled evaluation of risk, compliance, and process performance without unnecessary disruption.
Leadership Through Stability and Supply Continuity
With Novec™ production ended and supply unavailable, long-term supply stability has become a primary concern for operations and procurement teams. BestSolv® is supported by a stable, forward-looking supply strategy designed to provide reliable availability and reduce lead-time uncertainty. By aligning engineered performance with dependable sourcing, Best Technology positions BestSolv® as a proactive solution for manufacturers planning beyond the Novec™ phaseout.
A Controlled Transition Plan
Best Technology recommends a disciplined transition plan beginning with mapping the current Novec™ fluid to the appropriate BestSolv® equivalent, reviewing technical documentation, conducting application-specific validation testing, and completing formal qualification prior to full production deployment.
Manufacturers can visit www.besttechnologyinc.com/bestsolv/ to review replacement options or schedule a transition consultation with Best Technology to develop a plan tailored to their specific application.
About Best Technology
Best Technology provides precision cleaning and finishing equipment, BestSolv® Engineered Fluids, and automation solutions for medical device, aerospace, defense, and electronics manufacturers.
Patrick O’Malley
Best Technology Inc.
+1 612-712-7690
Press@BestTechnologyInc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
3M™ Novec™ Is Gone — BestSolv® Keeps Your Process Running
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.