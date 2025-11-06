Best Technology Announces Automated Solutions for High-Volume Passivation and Surface Finishing

Automated Passivation Systems for High-Volume Production

Best Technology’s new gantry automation enhances process control, repeatability, and safety in high-volume surface finishing.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Technology is pleased to announce expanded automation capabilities for high-volume metal finishing. The company has integrated rail-mounted gantry automation into its passivation and surface finishing systems, designed to meet the rigorous demands of manufacturers in the aerospace, medical device, and precision metalworking industries. These advanced systems are engineered to provide consistent, high-throughput processing, significantly reducing the need for operator interaction and manual handling.The Automated Passivation System for High-Volume Production combines proven passivation processes with advanced automation for basket movement, solution transfer, and process control. The result is a fully integrated, closed-loop system that maximizes uptime and repeatability while maintaining compliance with ASTM A967 and AMS 2700 standards.The system’s gantry rail design integrates directly with Best Technology’s tank lines to optimize floor space and improve operator safety. Built with fume-resistant materials, the equipment supports both semi- and fully-automated modes with programmable logic control (PLC) for process monitoring and traceability.In addition to passivation, Best Technology’s automation platform extends across electropolishing, chromate conversion coating, and ultrasonic cleaning systems, allowing customers to standardize automation across multiple finishing processes. Each system can be configured with customized load capacity, multiple recipes, and drying modules to meet production demands and facility layouts.Learn more about the system here:See the full case study and system video:AvailabilityThe Automated Passivation System for High-Volume Production is available now from Best Technology. To request a system quote, discuss configuration options, or schedule a consultation, visit www.BestTechnologyInc.com or contact the equipment sales department at (612) 392-2414 ext. 1.About Best TechnologyBest Technology is a leading provider of precision cleaning and finishing equipment, engineered fluids, and automation solutions for the medical device, aerospace, defense, and electronics industries. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Best Technology partners with manufacturers worldwide to deliver reliable, innovative, and compliant solutions that meet the most demanding industry standards.

