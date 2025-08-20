Best Technology Announces BestSolv® 5408: Boeing BAC 5408-Qualified Aerospace Cleaning Solvent

Best Technology launches BestSolv® 5408, a Boeing BAC 5408–qualified solvent for aerospace precision cleaning and degreasing.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Technology Announces BestSolv® 5408 : Boeing BAC 5408-Qualified Aerospace Cleaning SolventBest Technology announces that its new solvent, BestSolv5408, has been qualified under Boeing Aerospace Corp. (BAC) specification BAC 5408. This qualification makes BestSolv5408 a trusted aerospace cleaning solvent for manufacturers and suppliers who require precision cleaning fluids approved for use in Boeing equipment and assemblies.Aerospace-Grade Cleaning PerformanceBestSolv5408 is formulated as a heavy-duty aerospace vapor-degreasing solvent designed to meet the stringent requirements of the BAC 5408 specification. It excels in removing heavy greases, machining oils, adhesives, hydraulic oils, and other contaminants from complex aerospace parts and assemblies. While optimized for aerospace and defense cleaning, it is also effective in electronics, precision optics, and high-reliability industrial applications.Substitution for Legacy SolventsWith regulatory changes phasing out hazardous solvents, BestSolv5408 provides a safe and effective replacement for trichloroethylene (TCE), perchloroethylene (Perc), and n-propyl bromide (nPB). Its BAC 5408 qualification ensures compliance and compatibility for aerospace suppliers transitioning away from these legacy solvents.Performance and Safety Benefits- Qualified under Boeing BAC 5408 for aerospace and defense use- High solvency power (KB 94) with stable HFE-based formulation- Non-flammable, zero residue, low toxicity- Near-azeotropic stability for consistent cleaning performance- Low surface tension penetrates tight spaces and complex geometries- Environmentally responsible: low Global Warming Potential (GWP 87), zero Ozone Depletion PotentialTechnical SnapshotBoiling Point: 45.5 °C / 114 °FVapor Pressure: 7.1 psi @ 20 °CLiquid Density: 1.27 g/cm³Surface Tension: 19 dynes/cmKauri-Butanol Value: 94 KbGlobal Warming Potential (GWP): 87Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP): <1Flash Point: NoneIndustry RelevanceAs aerospace and defense manufacturers adapt to evolving environmental and safety regulations, BestSolv5408 delivers a qualified, proven, and reliable aerospace solvent. Its Boeing BAC 5408 status reinforces confidence for suppliers who require compliance without compromising cleaning performance.AvailabilityBestSolv5408 is available now from Best Technology. For technical data sheets, safety data sheets, or to request validation samples, visit www.BestTechnologyInc.com or the BestSolv® 5408 product page , or contact the chemical sales department at 612-392-2414 ext. 2.About Best TechnologyBest Technology is a leading provider of precision cleaning and finishing equipment, engineered fluids, and automation solutions for the medical device, aerospace, defense, and electronics industries. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Best Technology partners with manufacturers worldwide to deliver reliable, innovative, and compliant solutions that meet the most demanding industry standards.Media Contact:Patrick O’MalleyMarketing DepartmentBest Technology Inc.612-392-2414 ext. 2Press@BestTechnologyInc.com

