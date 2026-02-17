DPS Announces Leadership Changes at PSC Meeting

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces two leadership changes, which were confirmed by the Public Safety Commission (PSC) during its February meeting at DPS Headquarters.

The changes resulted from the retirement of Office of Inspector General (OIG) Assistant Chief James Lopez, who retired on Jan. 31, 2026, and from the promotion of Regulatory Services Division (RSD) Assistant Chief Vanessa Mayo to DPS’ Chief of Finance in October 2025.

“Our people are what make the Texas Department of Public Safety so incredible,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “That couldn’t be truer than with James Lopez. So, while we are sad to see him leave after more than three decades of honorable service to the state – no one deserves it more. Fortunately, good people draw more good people, and we are excited about what the future holds for OIG and RSD with these two new assistant chiefs and the strong leadership, professionalism and expertise they bring.”

James Lopez, Assistant Chief, Office of Inspector General

James Lopez began his career with DPS in 1992 as a clerk in the Driver Improvement and Control Bureau located at the Austin Headquarters. He was selected for the first-ever DPS Capitol Police Academy in 1993 and reached the position of DPS Capitol Police Officer. After three years at the State Capitol, James attended the DPS All-Service Recruit School in 1997 and was then stationed in Brownsville and Austin as a Highway Patrol Trooper. He was promoted to Highway Patrol sergeant in 2004 and was stationed in Eagle Pass and Caldwell before returning home to serve the Austin area.

In 2010, James was promoted to the Office of Inspector General lieutenant and later promoted to OIG captain in 2012. In 2018, James was appointed to the position of Deputy Inspector General, where he was tasked with assisting the Inspector General with oversight of the division’s budget, inventory, training and the OIG Volunteer Investigator Program.

The following personnel were promoted.

Adam Kinslow, Assistant Chief, Office of Inspector General

Adam Kinslow began his career with DPS in 1997 as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper assigned to Tuscola. Throughout his tenure, he has served in a variety of leadership and specialized roles, including THP Sergeant, Aircraft Operations Pilot, Capitol District sergeant and lieutenant with the Executive Protection Bureau. In 2015, Kinslow transitioned to the Office of Inspector General, where he was promoted to captain in 2018. In 2023, he was appointed to the rank of major where he served as the DPS’ Equal Employment Opportunity Officer.

Kinslow earned a bachelor’s degree in government and kinesiology from Angelo State University in 1996 and holds a Texas State Board of Education teaching certificate. He is also a graduate of the DPS Command College, holds a TCOLE Master Peace Officer License and Instructor Certificate.

Kinslow’s appointment is effective immediately.

Roland D. Luna, Assistant Chief, Regulatory Services Division

Roland D. Luna began his state service with DPS in 2002 as a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol, graduating from Recruit School A-2002. Over the years, Luna has held positions at various state agencies as a sergeant in criminal investigations, lieutenant in internal affairs and a Protective Detail Agent for Governor Greg Abbott when he was Texas Attorney General. Luna has served in executive roles as a Division Director at Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Chief of Investigations at Health and Human Services Commission OIG and the Inspector General at Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Most recently, Luna served as the Deputy Executive Director for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, where he provided strategic direction for the agency’s core regulatory, licensing, enforcement, technology and law enforcement grant funding divisions. Throughout his career, Luna has spearheaded statewide compliance, regulatory and investigative initiatives. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University and a Master of Arts in Legal Studies from Texas State University. Luna is an instructor, Certified Inspector General, Master Peace Officer and a graduate of the Governor’s Executive Development Program.

Luna’s appointment will be effective Feb. 17, 2026.

