CS Beef Packers, LLC Recalls Ground Beef Products That May be Contaminated With E. Coli O145

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 – CS Beef Packers, LLC, a Kuna, Idaho establishment, is recalling approximately 22,912 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O145, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw ground beef items were produced on January 14, 2026. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

Cardboard cases containing eight 10-lb. chubs of “BEEF, COARSE GROUND, 73 L” with case code 18601, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

Cardboard cases containing four 10-lb. chubs of “FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 73L” with case code 19583, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

Cardboard cases containing four 10-lb. chubs of “FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 81L” with case code 19563, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 630” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the outside of the case and printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub. These items were shipped to distributors in California, Idaho, and Oregon for further distribution to foodservice locations.

The problem was discovered during FSIS testing at a downstream customer, and the sampling results showed the presence of E. coli O145.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli O145, like the more common E. coli O157:H7, is a serovar of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). People can become ill from STECs 2–8 days (average of 3–4 days) after exposure to the organism.

Most people infected with STEC O145 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O145 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in foodservice freezers. Foodservice locations are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.

Media with questions regarding the recall can contact Trevor Caviness, President of Caviness Beef Packers, at 806-372-5781 ext 4308 or Trevor@cavinessbeef.com. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Roger Cooper, Operations Manager of CS Beef Packers, LLC, at 208-810-7510 ext 7531 or roger.cooper@csbeef.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.