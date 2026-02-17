Congresswoman Sara Jacobs Visits GALT Aerospace

Congresswoman Jacobs and GALT Leadership Congresswoman Jacobs and GALT CEO John Kohut during production tour GALT Aerospace

GALT Aerospace welcomed Congresswoman Sara Jacobs to its HQ for a visit focused on defense innovation, workforce development, and supporting national security.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GALT Aerospace, a Non-Traditional Defense Contractor, welcomed Congresswoman Sara Jacobs to its San Diego facility for a visit focused on defense innovation, workforce development, and the region’s role in supporting national security.The visit provided an opportunity for GALT Aerospace to showcase ongoing programs and emerging capabilities delivering mission-critical communications solutions for airborne and multi-domain operations. Congresswoman Jacobs toured the facility and met with company leadership and employees to discuss how small businesses contribute to both a strong defense industrial base and local economic growth.“San Diego is home to innovative companies that are strengthening our national defense while creating good-paying jobs,” said Congresswoman Jacobs. “It was great to visit GALT Aerospace and see how their team is delivering advanced communications capabilities while investing in our local workforce.”During the visit, GALT leadership highlighted the company’s continued growth, its commitment to hiring locally—particularly veterans—and its focus on delivering steadfast, warfighter-centric solutions to government customers.“Congresswoman Jacobs understands that national security depends on both innovation and people,” said GALT CEO John Kohut. “We appreciate her support for policies that enable small businesses like GALT to advance critical defense technologies while building a skilled, mission-ready workforce.”Jeff Lloyd-Jones, Vice President, Growth & Strategy, added, “Her visit reinforced the importance of sustaining a defense ecosystem that supports local jobs, veteran employment, and responsible, agile, defense innovation. That balance is essential to meeting today’s mission demands and tomorrow’s challenges.”The visit underscored GALT Aerospace’s role in advancing Command, Control, and Communications (C3) capabilities while making significant contributions to the San Diego region through job creation, veteran employment, and continued investment in next-generation technology.About GALT AerospaceGALT Aerospace is a non-traditional defense contractor focused on Command, Control, and Communication (C3) systems and advancing the movement of warfighting information across multiple domains. GALT delivers agile, mission-focused solutions that support U.S. government and military customers.

