GALT Aerospace Opens New Corporate Facility to Power Workforce Growth and Production Expansion

GALT Aerospace Leadership Officially Opens New Facility GALT Aerospace

GALT Aerospace is excited to announce the opening of its second facility in Kearny Mesa, California.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GALT Aerospace is excited to announce the opening of its second facility in Kearny Mesa, California. As a leading provider of agile, open-architecture communication solutions for the warfighter, GALT continues to scale its capabilities to meet growing mission demands.The new corporate office adds 35% more square footage across two facilities, significantly expanding GALT’s footprint to support enhanced production capacity and next-generation technology development. The Company plans to increase its headcount in the coming months to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities to the warfighter.“This is another significant milestone for GALT Aerospace,” said John Kohut, CEO and co-founder. “We’re growing our team and investing in the infrastructure needed to scale production and advance systems integration. This facility positions us to deliver faster, innovate further, and better support our customers’ missions.”The opening of the second facility supports expansion of the current engineering facility, including an upgraded Systems Integration Laboratory for advanced testing and rapid prototyping, doubling the size of GALT’s Production space, and adding a dedicated area for emerging technology development. This footprint growth ensures GALT remains at the forefront of multi-domain communications innovation.“We are investing in San Diego because of the exceptional talent, technology ecosystem, and innovation this region offers,” said Dave Webb, President and Chief Operations Officer. “This move strengthens our ability to scale, innovate, and deliver high-impact solutions.”Located in Kearny Mesa, one of San Diego’s fastest-growing business hubs, the new facility places GALT at the center of a thriving aerospace and technology community with access to top-tier talent and infrastructure.About GALT AerospaceGALT Aerospace is a non-traditional defense contractor focused on Command, Control, and Communication (C3) systems and enabling the seamless movement of warfighting information across domains.

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